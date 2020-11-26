On Thanksgiving Day, Columbia was prepared to let everyone find a way to enjoy a traditional meal with all the fixings.
Almeta Crayton's Community Programs held its 23rd annual Everybody Eats event Thursday at the Columbia Senior Center.
The event, which former First Ward Councilperson Almeta Crayton began in 1997, is a mission to provide a meal to anyone who stops by and asks for one.
After Crayton died in 2013, friends and family pledged to continue her legacy of community service. Serving a free Thanksgiving meal is the kind of work that needs to be done, said James Gray, pastor of the Second Missionary Baptist Church.
"It's a lonely time... we're just doing our part and giving back," he said.
In previous years, Thanksgiving dinner could be served to a crowd, typically in a dining facility at Stephens College or Columbia College. This year, COVID-19 restrictions prevented large gatherings, so the program pivoted to delivery, drive-thru and package pick-up only.
Donations to the program this year included 1,500 turkeys, along with ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, desserts and bottles of water.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., more than 100 volunteers helped prepare and serve the dinners. Because of public health protocols, the facility couldn't hold the same number who volunteered during previous years, Gray said.
Yet, despite the restrictions, volunteers kept the lines moving for three hours. They cooked, directed traffic, greeted customers and prayed with guests.
Gray said 800 meals had been delivered earlier in the week to those who made arrangements before Thanksgiving. In addition, 2,800 people were either picked up at the Columbia Senior Center or served via drive-thru, he said.
This year marks a particularly important time for the event to continue helping people during the pandemic, he said.
"You never know what one is going through," Gray said.