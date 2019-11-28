Forty-eight turkeys. Six hours to cook them. Thousands of people to feed.
It’s a tall task, but one Steve Touchton wasn’t afraid to take head on.
He’s got a method to the turkey madness, and it starts with taking the backs out of the bird and laying them flat. Then, he cooks three sets of 16 birds.
Touchton is the head of the kitchen for Almeta Crayton’s Community Programs, and his cooking provided Columbia community members with a free meal on Thursday and a chance to celebrate the holiday with others.
It’s a part of the organization’s Everyone Eats event, which held its 22nd Thanksgiving meal at the Columbia Senior Activities Center. The job isn’t easy: Touchton was in the kitchen preparing until 2 a.m. Thursday morning, and he was right back at by 5 a.m.
He’s always the first to show u, and the last too leave. It’s the impact his work has on the community, however, that makes it all worth it.
“There’s so much dysfunction right now here in Columbia,” Touchton said. “We’re not gonna be able to stop it. All we can do is do something to draw us all in closer together, to that point where nobody feels left out. I think there’s a lot of people here that get left out.”
For Angel Thorpe, Touchton’s cooking brought back memories of home. Thorpe and her partner are homeless, and they came to the event hoping for a warm meal and a safe place out of the cold.
“It means a lot because there’s not much to offer for people in our situation,” Thorpe said. “It feels like sometimes we’re all alone, and it really feels good just to see that we’re not as alone as we think we are.”
It’s her second year at the event, and Thorpe said the time volunteers take to make Everybody Eats happen is appreciated.
“They take their time on a holiday, away from their families, just to do this,” Thorpe said. “It’s amazing.”
Volunteers came in all ages. Among them was 9-year-old Graycie Gregory. It was her second year volunteering, and a few people who’d also attended last year’s event affectionately dubbed her the “whipped cream girl.”
Her job is simple — when people get pie, add whipped cream. It’s a task she loves and doesn’t intend to give up.
“I’ll probably keep volunteering here until I grow up,” she said. “I just like to help people.”
Others came to share the joy of volunteering with their families. Pamela Offield came with her daughters to give them a similar experience to one she had growing up.
“I used to volunteer at a homeless shelter in Kansas City,” Offield said. “So I wanted to bring them to volunteer as well.”
For Abdulai Kamara, the gathering was reminiscent of his home country of Sierra Leone. Kamara moved to Columbia in 2005 and said he came to check out the event after a friend mentioned it.
Back home, he said, people get together to celebrate with food all the time, no matter the occasion.
“Maybe someone passed away, maybe a baby was born,” Kamara said. “There is always going to be an event. There’s always gonna be food.”
It’s that same sense of community that Kentrell Minton, CEO of Almeta Crayton’s Community Programs, wants to foster.
“It’s not about the food, it’s about the people,” Minton said. “Each year it gets better and better. I’m excited, I’m overjoyed, I’m overwhelmed. For me, it’s better than Christmas. This is our town. At the end of the day, we’re all we got.”
Everybody Eats is now over two decades old, but Minton doesn’t see it coming to an end anytime soon.
“As long as the Lord says the same, we’ll keep this up.” for at least another 22 years,” Minton said.main story