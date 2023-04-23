Evictions displace encampment residents, continue Monday

For the second time in a year, Tina will lose her home.
Tina, who gave the Missourian her first name, lost everything when a fire tore through her encampment in November. She said she has recovered most of her things, but the skin on her knuckles is still scarred.
On Monday morning, the encampment where Tina lives overlooking Hinkson Creek will be dismantled by city staff and volunteers from the Office of Neighborhood Services. The eviction is part of an ongoing project to remove certain encampments on city property.
Located at the interchange of U.S. 63 and Interstate 70, the encampment is one of Columbia’s largest. One southbound lane on U.S. 63 will be closed for city staff to clear out the encampment, according to Sydney Olsen, a spokesperson for the City of Columbia.
The clearing is expected to take one day, but Olsen said the actual time depends on how much residents leave behind.
The city served residents of the encampment with verbal eviction notices about a month ago, residents said.
Olsen said city staff began discussing encampments in the summer due to complaints from neighboring residents and a violation notice issued by the Department of Natural Resources. The department first issued a violation notice about trash build-up in Hinkson Creek in December.
CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, a resource team that serves Columbia’s homeless population, issued a statement on March 16 recognizing that trash and sanitation issues are valid concerns but encouraged city leaders to “seek solutions that are humane, immediate, practical and inflict as little trauma as possible.”
The organization asked the city to consider solutions such as providing water, hygiene stations and dumpsters. Encampment resident Shawn Dixon said that when he can’t sleep he picks up trash around the camp but has nowhere to put it.
“If we had a dumpster, then other people wouldn’t have to do it for us and there wouldn’t be a problem,” Dixon said.
The rationale for why the city cannot provide encampments with dumpsters, Olsen said, is simple: It does not have the resources to provide them. She said it would be difficult to follow up with residents of the encampment to see if they were using them.
“Given the location because it’s near that body of water, we have to be sure that any resources that would be given — whether it would be dumpsters or something else — were being utilized,” Olsen said. “We don’t really have the manpower to ensure that that’s being done.”
According to email correspondence between members of city staff, the city flagged at least six encampments to be cleared. Olsen said the city will only clear encampments if there are complaints from nearby private property owners.
“The city is by no means going out and looking for homeless encampments to clear out. That is not our intention,” Olsen said. “But also we want to be cognizant of any environmental impacts of some of these larger locations.”
The sweep will cost the city a total of $300 for the purchase of portable toilets and hand washing stations as well as lunch for the staff and volunteers.
On Monday, the city will only evict residents camping on city property. Socket, a telecommunications company with property bordering the city’s, said it does not plan to evict encampments on its property.
John Trapp, co-founder of nonprofit 4-A-Change, has met with residents leading up the closure of the encampment. As part of a contract with the city, Trapp’s organization has offered to connect residents to resources such as mental health services or housing coaching. He has also been helping move camps.
“People really aren’t interested (in resources). With the camps slated for closure, very few of those resources would really come into play in a meaningful way,” Trapp said. “So they’re more looking at day-to-day.”
In speaking with residents at the encampment, Trapp said they feel like they’re being pushed out with nowhere to stay.
“Just because (the city) is closing the camps, doesn’t mean these people are going to disappear,” Trapp said. “They’re still going to exist, they’re still going to need a place to sleep.”
Tina said she’s not sure where she will go after the eviction. Her space, with a view of the creek, served as a meeting place for the encampment. While experiencing the instability of homelessness, Tina has found community and a bit of peace in her living space.
“To get up every morning, walk out my door, and see that ... makes this all worth it,” Tina said.
After her eviction, the view will remain the same, but Tina won’t be able to wake up to it anymore.
Plans to provide year-round shelter to the unhoused community continues to be a conversation at city hall, Olsen said. Plans for the future include upgrades to the Room at the Inn shelter such as implementing showers, expanding the parking lot for buses to use and updating the kitchen. The city is making the upgrades to the building this summer.
The city has talked about using tiny homes to create more year-round temporary housing. The city does not have a clear timeline, but has started conversations about the resources and maintenance that goes into building the tiny homes.
“The city is having a lot of conversations about what solutions, or at least practices we can put into place year round,” Olsen said. “We know there’s been a big focus from the city, particularly on the winter months, but we know that there are needs year round.”
Residents of the encampment will likely lose some of their belongings before these solutions from the city come to fruition. Dixon said this was the hardest part about getting evicted from the encampment.
“We don’t have the same resources as everyone else for when we have to move so I have to leave so much behind that I don’t want to,” Dixon said.