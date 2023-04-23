 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Evictions displace encampment residents, continue Monday

Evictions displace encampment residents, continue Monday
Grey logo of the state of Missouri with a red house inside. Text inside the logo says Show Me Shelter and the text below Reporting on homelessness.

For the second time in a year, Tina will lose her home.

Tina, who gave the Missourian her first name, lost everything when a fire tore through her encampment in November. She said she has recovered most of her things, but the skin on her knuckles is still scarred.

David Jones is informed by Columbia Police Patrol Officer Baden

Columbia Police Officer Baden tells David Jones about upcoming encampment evictions as Jones enters the camp on Saturday at the encampment near Socket in Columbia. “Please remember these people have been through a lot,” Jones said as the officers were waking farther into the camp to inform more people.
Tina K. talks to a friend about her fears and worries

Tina K. talks to a friend about her fears and worries related to the Monday encampment evictions after police officers left the scene Saturday. “We’re going to lose everything,” she said.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government reporter fall 2022 Studying Journalism Reach me at npqfn@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • City/county government reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at emfynx@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Eileen Wisniowicz is a Spring 2023 photo editor at The Columbia Missourian. She can be reached at ejw9mc@umsystem.edu.

Recommended for you