A new wave of evictions for nonpayment of rent is rippling across Boone County.
Following the Aug. 26 Supreme Court decision overturning the Center for Disease Control’s extension of a moratorium on such evictions, 13th Circuit Court Judge Tracy Gonzalez issued a stay on eviction orders in Boone County until Sept. 15 to give renters time to prepare.
Now, a month after the expiration of that local extension, Housing Attorney Roger Dyer of Mid-Missouri Legal Services said that that his firm has seen an increase in eviction cases — above even pre-pandemic levels. Dyer said the exact number of evictions during and after the moratorium is difficult to ascertain.
What is known is that the protection afforded for much of the pandemic for those unable to pay rent has expired, and landlords are free to resume evictions for nonpayment.
Derek Hux, deputy administrator for the 13th Circuit Court, noted that many eviction cases never reach judgments because the parties come to an agreement, such as the tenant vacating without a legal order or agreeing on conditions to stay.
According to data from the Office of the State Courts Administrator, nonpayment of rent cases made up 72% of eviction filings statewide from January to October 2021 despite the moratorium.
“My practice has been pretty hectic these several weeks,” Dyer said. “More landlords have been active and following up on these lawsuits recently.”
“At this point, I’m just kind of focused on just trying to do what I can to at least give people some good advice about what’s likely to happen and what their options are,” he said.
Jane Williams, president of Love Columbia — a local nonprofit that helps those looking for basic needs — said the pandemic thrust people into precarious economic situations, which made paying rent difficult.
The eviction moratorium gave renters a buffer to stay in their homes throughout the pandemic, allowing time to seek rental assistance funds, which could help them evade eviction.
Williams said that having an eviction on one’s record makes it difficult to find a new place to live since landlords will be less willing to rent to such an individual. She said at the root of this problem is a “dire shortage of affordable housing.”
Columbia realtor and landlord Lori Brockman also said “there’s a shortage of landlords that accept housing vouchers.” She added that she has a long waiting list of people wanting houses.
Love Columbia has received over 1,200 requests for rental assistance since the start of 2021 and has helped 176 applicants seek State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR), Williams said.
Columbia Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole said he has seen a three-fold increase in requests for housing assistance since the Supreme Court struck down the CDC’s eviction moratorium.
The moratorium only paused evictions for those unable to pay. Landlords were able to evict tenants for other reasons, including violation of a lease agreement or remaining in a property after the expiration of a lease.
Brockman said she had pursued evictions during the pandemic.
“Even if a renter was unable to pay rent and was covered by the CDC moratorium, they could still be evicted for other lease violations, like having residents who weren’t on the leases or having unauthorized pets,” she said.
In Missouri, the moratorium only paused formal eviction for nonpayment of rent. Landlords were able to take renters to court for nonpayment cases and get judgments against them, forcing tenants to prove they were covered by the nonpayment moratorium.
The moratorium only prevented courts from ordering evictions. Thus, sheriffs didn’t receive eviction orders to process.
Dyer said judgments for nonpayment of rent have been piling up, waiting in queue for the moratorium’s expiration.
“Now that the eviction moratorium is ended, it’s opened the door for landlords to file that request with the court, which usually get issued the same day,” Dyer said. “Then they just had to file that form with the sheriff’s office. At that point, it’s really just on the sheriff’s schedule” for evictions to take place.
Capt. Brian Leer of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said the agency “saw a slight uptick when the moratorium was lifted, but that seemed to level off fairly quickly. I think we are pretty much status quo without a noticeable increase at this time.”
Brockman said that property owners she worked with struggled to pay mortgages, property insurance and taxes in the absence of rent payments.
“From one day to the next, I didn’t know if people were going to pay the rent and I was going to have to pay for their living expenses,” she said.
Brockman said it is a relief to be able to process the paperwork so the landlord can get someone who can pay the rent in the property.
Dyer noted that even if rental assistance funds were provided to a tenant, if an eviction judgment has already been entered, one’s only option is to try to work something out with the landlord.
“These cases move pretty quickly though,” he said, noting that SAFHR funds take weeks – months even – to be distributed.