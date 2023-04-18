A former city of Columbia employee’s lawsuit against the city alleging she was improperly disciplined by then-City Manager John Glascock in retaliation for whistleblowing was reinstated Tuesday by the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District.

The lawsuit seeking damages, which Spurlock filed in January 2022, was dismissed with prejudice by Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs in June 2022. In reversing Jacobs’ decision, the appeals court ruled that Spurlock and her attorney, Andy Hirth, pleaded facts sufficient to state a claim and that the city had no standing to challenge the state’s whistleblowing statute as unconstitutionally vague.

