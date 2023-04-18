A former city of Columbia employee’s lawsuit against the city alleging she was improperly disciplined by then-City Manager John Glascock in retaliation for whistleblowing was reinstated Tuesday by the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District.
The lawsuit seeking damages, which Spurlock filed in January 2022, was dismissed with prejudice by Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs in June 2022. In reversing Jacobs’ decision, the appeals court ruled that Spurlock and her attorney, Andy Hirth, pleaded facts sufficient to state a claim and that the city had no standing to challenge the state’s whistleblowing statute as unconstitutionally vague.
Spurlock became a management fellow for the city in July 2020. She and her domestic partner, Kyle Rieman, were among several city employees who attended a June 21, 2021, Columbia City Council meeting in support of colleague Ryan Jarrett, who was advocating for an amendment to an ordinance that would cap city employee raises at 10% per year.
Rieman was elected Boone County auditor in 2022.
Glascock was on vacation when the council meeting occurred but learned of the workers’ attendance and support of an ordinance change when he returned.
“He viewed the employees’ attendance at the meeting as a betrayal of his leadership,” the appeals court’s summary of the facts of the case says.
Glascock criticized the employees’ actions in a message to the finance director and rescinded his approval of several new positions in the Information Technology Department, the court wrote.
“At the same time, City Manager denied Spurlock’s partner permission to attend a conference in Portland, Oregon, with several other city employees, including Spurlock, citing a city policy prohibiting romantic partners from traveling together on city business.”
When Spurlock reported that decision to the director of human resources, she was told no such policy existed. Two days later, Glascock placed her and the other employees who attended the council meeting on administrative leave, citing insubordination.
When Spurlock complained to Glascock that he was abusing his power, he told her to either resign or be fired. Spurlock resigned the next morning.
The appeals court ruling rejects several arguments the city made in its petition for dismissal of the lawsuit.
First, it said that because the city is not a “person” protected by due process, it cannot bring a vagueness challenge to state law.
Second, it rejected the idea that Spurlock had failed to disclose a prohibited action or suspected prohibited action because she reported the alleged misconduct to Glascock, who was the alleged wrongdoer. The appeals court ruled that doing so falls within the reach of the whistleblower statute and that, moreover, the city ignored the fact that Spurlock also reported Glasock’s alleged misconduct to he human resources director.
Third, the appeals court said the city “misapprehends the current posture of the case” when it argues that Glascock did not abuse his authority in rejecting Reiman’s travel request because the city manager is authorized by ordinance to do so.
“At this point in the litigation, we are simply testing the adequacy of Spurlock’s petition and, in doing so, are required to assume all allegations in the petition are true,” the court wrote. “The City will have an opportunity to challenge those allegations through the production of ordinances and other evidence in due course.
“In addition,” the court continued, “the City’s argument reflects a presumption that proof of the existence of an ordinance authorizing City Manager to approve travel requests will, alone, defeat Spurlock’s action. It will not. The critical question is not whether City Manager possessed such authority but instead, whether such authority was abused.”
Finally, the court said Spurlock had clearly pleaded facts sufficient to establish that she was subject to disciplinary action.