Jaleen Gladney, a former convicted felon from Illinois, was arrested Wednesday night after he resisted arrest and police found a stolen gun on him, according to the probable cause statement.
Gladney was pulled over by Columbia police for an equipment violation. After telling officers he did not have his identification, he gave the officers the name of Julian Johnson, with a license out of Illinois.
The officers were unable to verify that name, so they asked Gladney to step out of his car. They noticed it looked like Gladney was attempting to hold something in place in the front of his pants, according to the statement.
After attempting to prevent a search, Gladney was placed in handcuffs so the search could be completed. The officers found a gun while searching him and Gladney, still handcuffed, took off running as they were trying to put him in the back of the patrol car, according to the statement.
Police caught up with him after he ran across the O'Reilly's parking lot, the statement said. The firearm found in Gladney's possession turned out to be stolen, according to the statement.
Gladney was being held in Boone County Jail, with a bail amount of $25,000.