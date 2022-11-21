Benjamin Melvin, a former assistant boys basketball and soccer coach at Hickman High School, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of child pornography.

Melvin is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 13 on the four charges to which he pleaded guilty. The other eight charges are not being prosecuted. 

