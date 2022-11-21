Benjamin Melvin, a former assistant boys basketball and soccer coach at Hickman High School, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of child pornography.
Melvin is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 13 on the four charges to which he pleaded guilty. The other eight charges are not being prosecuted.
Melvin acknowledged in Boone County Circuit Court to two charges of knowingly possessing child pornography with children in sexual conduct on a tablet.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing a nude image of a minor on a Toshiba hard drive and on a Samsung Galaxy S21.
The range of punishment for a guilty plea on those charges is five to 15 years in prison. The state is seeking a 15-year sentence on each count, to be served concurrently.
In Monday's hearing, Melvin's attorney Adam Dowling asked Judge Kevin Crane for probation.
Melvin was arrested in July 2021 after Discord, an online messaging platform, reported that a user uploaded a video suspected to be child pornography. The boy in the video was suspected to be 12-14 years old and engaging in suspected acts.
A Boone County Sheriff's Office Cyber Crimes Task Force used an IP address to locate Melvin's home in Columbia. Melvin admitted to creating the account and sharing the video on his laptop.