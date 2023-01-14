Benjamin Melvin, a former assistant coach at Hickman High School, was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison on four counts of possessing child pornography.

Melvin, 26, pled guilty in November under a deal where eight charges of promoting child pornography were dropped.

