Benjamin Melvin, a former assistant coach at Hickman High School, was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison on four counts of possessing child pornography.
Melvin, 26, pled guilty in November under a deal where eight charges of promoting child pornography were dropped.
The assistant Hickman coach for boys basketball and soccer was arrested in July 2021 after a video showing a nude boy between the ages of 12 and 14 was found on his cell phone.
He appeared in court Friday with his parents, wiping away tears throughout the hearing before Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane.
A heated dispute erupted during the hour-long hearing over whether there was any victim in the crime.
Melvin's attorney, Adam Dowling, told Crane that his client had committed a "victimless crime" and asked for a suspended sentence — typically meaning probation — for 15 years.
Crane's response deflected that argument: "Ultimately there's a victim because those kids (were involved)," he said.
Assistant Prosecutor Nick Komoroski told Crane that the state was "strongly opposed to probation" and asked that Melvin serve 15 years behind bars.
Before Melvin was sentenced, MU Police Officer Dustin Heckmaster, who performed forensic analysis in the case, testified that the defendant had stored 200 images and 523 videos involving child pornography on four devices — a laptop, cell phone, tablet and external hard drive.
The prosecutor used that as evidence that Melvin had been actively compiling a collection of child pornography and would pose a threat to minors in the community.
Heckmaster also testified that Melvin had been "catfishing," using an Instagram account to pose as a 14-year-old male soccer player in order to solicit pornographic images from those of similar ages.
According to chat history obtained by police, Melvin sent a text through Telegram Messenger that he had acquired obscene images from a 14-year-old through "catfishing" and then shared those images.
"There are victims in this case," Komoroski said. "And there are a lot of them."
The prosecutor insisted that Melvin should not be on probation, especially because he had worked closely with children, serving both as a coach and a public school teacher.
"This defendant has worked with children most of his life," Komoroski said. "He worked with high school students at Hickman High School, he coached youth sports — a lot of youth sports. He chose to work in close proximity with children."
Dowling countered by saying there was no evidence that Melvin successfully catfished any Columbia Public School student directly.
He added that his client had no physical sexual contact or conduct with any child and had been on home detention for over 500 days without violating any rules.
Additionally, 17 letters from Melvin's friends and relatives were submitted to Crane asking for probation.