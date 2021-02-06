Chiefs fans will be tuning in to see the team take on the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, but Missouri Tiger fans also have a particular reason to pay close attention Sunday night.
Everybody remembers the “I Love You, Man” Bud Light commercials from the mid-90s that featured Johnny, a scruffy everyman, who tries to use his faux-love and catchphrase to score a beer from his girlfriend, brother or dad. Even Charlton Heston.
The gimmick never works for Johnny, but actor Rob Fitzgerald attracted a lot of attention from people who recognized him from his time as a cornerback on the Missouri football team.
“When they first aired the original commercials that I did 25 years ago, my phone blew up” with friends excited to see him on TV, he said.
“I was trying to keep it a secret. They didn’t want us to talk about how we shot this commercial,” he said. The intention was to keep a lid on the details until it aired.
“So there has been a nice buzz in my circle (about the new commercial),” he said.
Fitzgerald, who played for the Tigers from 1974-1977, reprises his role in the 60-second spot in which Johnny joins forces with other fan-favorite characters from past commercials to help a delivery driver save an overturned Bud Light truck and ensure the beer makes it to the convenience store.
The Avengers: Endgame-style commercial serves as the formal launch of the new Bud Light Legends program, which offers fans exclusive rewards and custom merchandise. Fitzgerald gets the final, killer line.
‘A really good career at Missouri’
During Fitzgerald’s tenure at Missouri, the Tigers went 27-18 under coach Al Onofrio. Around the college football world, Missouri teams in the mid-70s were known as giant-killers. With Fitzgerald locking down high-end wide receivers, the Tigers knocked off five teams in the AP top 10, including No. 2 Alabama (in Birmingham) in 1975 and in 1976, No. 8 USC, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Nebraska, all in their home stadiums.
The Tigers climbed all the way up to No. 5 in the AP poll in 1976 — the highest they would be ranked while Fitzgerald was there — but his Missouri team never could put it all together to win more than seven games. The college football world was baffled by the Tigers’ inconsistency, with Sports Illustrated dubbing the team “the Missouri Yo-Yos.”
After Fitzgerald graduated from MU with a degree in radio, TV and film, he signed to play football for the St. Louis Cardinals. A hamstring injury sidelined the defensive back during training camp and when he returned, he was cut from the team.
Fitzgerald wasn’t too worked up over the setback because it opened a new door for him. Born in Los Angeles but raised in Springfield, Fitzgerald never lost a hankering to act. When his football career was over, he moved back out West.
“I just kind of circled like a buzzard around Hollywood for a few years,” Fitzgerald said. “Until I got the courage to go ‘OK, I’m gonna go to classes’ and I really went for it.”
Fitzgerald has appeared in other films and TV programs over the years, including “Thelma and Louise,” “3 Days to Kill,” “Zoey 101” and “American Crime Story.” But he’s probably best known as the “I Love You, Man” guy and said it was a blast to re-create the old character and be on set again.
He still follows Missouri sports from the Pacific Coast and is rooting for the Chiefs on Sunday. Fitzgerald said part of the reason his connection to MU and the Tigers is so strong is because of how it helped him in his acting career.
“There is a certain confidence in yourself to play at the level of college, in your ability to do the job,” he said. “I had a really good career at Missouri. For the most part it was unbelievably fun, successful and transformative.”