To celebrate the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, achieved through passage of the 19th Amendment, the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Missouri Historic Costume and Textile Collection are introducing an exhibit in Columbia.
The exhibit opening will be 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 14, at the State Historical Society of Missouri art gallery at the Center for Missouri Studies, 605 Elm St.
The exhibit displays objects, clothing and images from popular culture of Missouri women as leaders in the suffrage movement and in politics.
Included in the exhibit are garments worn by the first female judge on Missouri's Supreme Court and the first female U.S. senators from Missouri. There will also be artwork from trailblazing women from the last 100 years, like Marguerite Martyn, who wrote for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
At the opening there will be actors from the MU Theatre's production of "Votes for Women."
"We've put together one of the more unique suffrage exhibitions in the state to commemorate women's right to vote," said Nicole Johnston, collection manager for the Missouri Historic Costume and Textile Collection, in a news release.
"The Missouri Women: Suffrage to Statecraft" exhibit will run through July 25.