The State Historical Society of Missouri owns one of the few complete collections of Thomas Hart Benton’s lithographs, 87 prints he produced over a span of nearly 50 years.
On Thursday, the Historical Society opened an exhibit of the full collection, called "Thomas Hart Benton: The Complete Edition Lithographs."
The gallery has a series of 87 lithographs from 1929 to 1974 that Benton published throughout his life, curator of art collections Joan Stack said.
The first of the two installments of the exhibit will be on display from Sept. 19 until Nov. 16 and the second installment will be open from Nov. 26 until Feb. 22.
Benton was at the leading edge of American Regionalism, a modern art movement that used the medium of paintings, murals and lithographs, or painting done on dark colors with grease and scratching the lighter parts of the image in. He used these mediums to depict scenes of life in the Midwest and Deep South.
“Benton was a man of his time,” Stack said. “His art reflects something he actually saw. Music was something that he was really interested in and there’s a lot of rhythm in his images.”
Benton was born in Neosho, Missouri, and lived most of his life in the Midwest. His work can be seen in murals on the third floor of the Missouri State Capitol, which mainly depicts the social history and mythologies of Missouri.
“In his mythologies, there’s a lot of outsiders and Benton leaves it up to us as who we identify with,” Stack said. “He uses heroic images for working people because he sees that the working people in Missouri are our heroes.”
These murals from the state Capitol are included as lithographs at the exhibit. Many of the lithographs on display are variations of Benton’s paintings, where he expressed a lot of his social and political ideas.
“By the 30s, the energy of Missouri’s culture was coming out of black communities and Benton tried to represent the energy and originality there,” Stack said. “Seeing black culture is a really important part of Missouri’s culture.”
The exhibit, as well as the permanent collection of Benton’s paintings, is free and open to the public. It can be viewed at The State Historical Society on 605 Elm St. during their open hours: Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
“Benton wanted his artwork to be alive and to have people engage with it,” Stack said. “He wanted his art to be an active participant in the culture of his era, to have it live on and be powerful to other generations. To have an event where people are engaging and contemplating his work and the context of the living culture of Missouri, I think would’ve really meant something to him.”