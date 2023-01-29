 Skip to main content
Exotic pet show brings snakes, hedgehogs, lizards to Columbia customers

On Sunday morning numerous vendors set up tables inside the Knights of Columbus Hall that featured an arrangement of reptiles, exotic mammals and amphibians. The room was filled with people walking around holding snakes, hedgehogs, geckos and more.

Show Me Reptile Show is an exotic animal show where vendors can sell their animals and people can come to learn, experience, or possibly take home a new pet.

Mike Cull shows a roach to eighth grader El Dobkins

Mike Cull, left, shows a cockroach to eighth grader El Dobkins on Sunday at the Knights of Columbus building in Columbia. Dobkins, a student at Jefferson Middle School, said they came with their teachers to find new animals for their class zoo.
Beth Manly kisses her sugar glider Sebastian

Beth Manly of Manly’s Sugar Gliders & Supplies kisses her sugar glider Sebastian on Sunday at the Knights of Columbus building in Columbia. According to Manly, the lifespan of a sugar glider can be as high as 16. Sebastian is 4 years old. 
Jen Schurfeld of Jeni’s Odds Pets explains her care routine to customers

Jen Schurfeld of Jeni’s Odds Pets explains her care routine to customers on Sunday at the Knights of Columbus building in Columbia. “I like to socialize my animals before bringing them to market,” said Schurfeld. “All my animals are ready to be pets when I bring them here.”
A Col Snake sits in its case

A Col Snake sits in its case on Sunday at the Knights of Columbus building in Columbia. The event featured a wide variety of exotic pets, including birds, mammals, reptiles and insects.

  • Vox reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at skoch@mail.missouri.edu.

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

