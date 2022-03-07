Jim Butler Auto Group has acquired two dealerships in Mexico and relocated them to Centralia — an expansion that has many excited for the possibility of it creating growth in the community.
Centralia Mayor Chris Cox is excited at the prospect of more business flowing through town, noting, "Every business offers more opportunities."
The expansion will include the auto group's first Ford dealership and its ninth and 10th franchises, according to a news release.
As part of the move, the dealership's plans sit at $3 million in new facilities, including showrooms and expansions with "the most advanced technology on the market." The dealership said it will begin hiring for "approximately 50 jobs" including sales, administrative, business development and service positions.
In the news release, Brad Sowers, CEO and president of the Jim Butler Auto Group, said, "We are proud to serve Centralia and the surrounding areas."
The auto group began expanding their operations into Centralia in a big way by purchasing land and other dealerships there.
But according to residents of Centralia and employees of the dealerships, this expansion brings a new dimension to their business and Centralia at large.
Lexie Forrest, who works at the now-Jim Butler Chevrolet dealership, explained the reasons why her family wanted to get in with the Butler group. Last year, after the pandemic left its mark on Centralia, the Jim Butler Auto Group reached out.
William Forrest, who was ready to retire, welcomed the opportunity last February, according to Lexie Forrest.
The dealership is able to source more inventory from other dealerships under the Butler umbrella and now offers a larger selection of makes and models. In addition to Chevrolet, they also offer Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.
Cox stated that the potential of up to 50 new jobs will help bolster the local economy and that the new dealerships will lead to increased spending and investment.
"I think what it does for Centralia is it dramatically helps with local employment. Plus, there are going to be the temporary construction jobs," Cox said.
Although some of the construction jobs will be temporary, Cox is positive that even those temporary jobs will lead to more economic growth.
Regarding Centralia being a community to invest in, the town did well through COVID, minus a few small business closures, according to Cox.
Local tax revenue actually rose 20% during that time because north Boone County residents often were not able to travel to Columbia for other things to do or places to eat , he said. More local spending led to a more healthy Centralia economy.
"So we've really seen a revitalization in our smaller town — families eating at home, eating together, becoming closer together," Cox said.
Janet Thompson, northern Boone County's District II commissioner, said she is delighted at the prospect of more business reaching Centralia and Boone County.
"I am excited about the possibilities for an even stronger economy in northern Boone County because of the expansion by Jim Butler," she said.
Ginny Zoellers, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, shared Cox's positive views.
"Jim Butler Centralia is not only adding new jobs into the Centralia economy, they're drawing new consumers into Centralia with the variety and selection of vehicles they will carry," she said.
Sowers, the Auto Group CEO, said the reasoning for the expansion into Centralia came down to the ability to expand land, as well as previous success in places like the town of Linn. In terms of a timeline for when the Centralia expansion will be complete, Sowers was hopeful that they can accomplish the task within the next 12 months.