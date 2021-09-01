There are a lot of steps to navigate for anyone newly eligible for Medicaid in Missouri, and the process of enrolling can be intimidating.
To encourage those people to apply, Sidney Watkins, director of the Center for Health Law Studies at Saint Louis University School of Law, and Iva Eggert-Shepherd, outreach program manager at the Missouri Primary Care Association, held a town hall meeting Aug. 31. Together, they answered the following common questions:
Who is eligible?
Medicaid expansion is for adults between the ages of 19 and 64 who have an income of up to $17,774, or $36,570 for a family of four.
What is covered?
“One thing to know is that Medicaid expansion will cover all the services in Medicaid now,” Watkins said. “It’s a very generous benefit package that covers things that Medicare doesn’t cover, like dental and nursing homes.”
Is there a work requirement?
“No, there is not,” Eggert-Shepherd said.
“If you’re a full-time or a part-time worker, or if you’re staying home to take care of children or family members, you’re eligible,” Watkins added.
Does having a house, car or other assets matter?
“Your home that you live in does not count against you, and a vehicle, no, it doesn’t,” Eggert-Shepherd said.
How can I apply for Medicaid?
Go to mydss.mo.gov.
Call 855-373-9994.
Download a paper application and mail it to 615 E 13th St. Kansas City, MO 64106.
Fax to 573-526-9400.
What do I do if I have a question?
You can contact the MO HealthNet Division at 855-373-9994 for any questions pertaining to Medicaid expansion.