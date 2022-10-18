Gardening at home might be a hobby for many, but for low-income families in Columbia, urban gardens also serve as an innovative solution to improve their livelihoods.
Giving families the resources to harvest their fruits and vegetables from home is a unique model of “blending social work and gardening,” said Adam Saunders, co-founder of Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture in the first Innovation in Winning the War on Poverty Conference in Columbia.
The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, which has other programs like farming for area food pantries, was one of the local poverty services organizations to share their efforts in the day-long panel Monday.
The event hosted by the Salvation Army and co-sponsored by MU’s Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs, became a space for both experts and nonprofits to discuss their ideas to combat poverty.
Along with community initiatives, speakers presented potential policy changes such as income boost initiatives, consumer protection and debt management, support for affordable housing and homeownership and “right-side up” tax provisions that create credits and other measures that benefit those most in need.
“The idea was to use our brains and our ability to work together to do better and better things for people facing poverty and homelessness,” said Sean Spence, conference director for the Salvation Army, in an interview.
An estimated 20% of the population in Columbia lives below the poverty line, according to the 2021 American Community Survey.
While fighting poverty over the years, there has been some disconnect between academics and practitioners helping the community, said Lael Keiser, director of Truman School of Public Affairs.
Conversations between the two are necessary for social change, Keiser said. “Academic research can inform policy-change advocacy,” she said Monday in a room full of students, experts and members of the public.
The solutions to poverty discussed by the speakers addressed homelessness, child poverty, food and housing instability and poverty after prison.
Housing, race and poverty
The inability to find affordable housing for people in poverty contributes to unemployment and financial insecurity. “They go hand-in-hand,” said Conrad Hake from Love Columbia.
Some ways to address housing instability in Columbia include creating initiatives against systemic racism, donating to nonprofits and building more affordable housing in the city, said Hake.
Housing instability can include having trouble paying rent, overcrowding, moving frequently or spending the bulk of household income on housing.
One out of four Columbia residents are paying over 30% of their income in housing, said Hake. Another seven thousand residents are spending half of their income in housing; 83% of them are in extremely low-income households, he added.
Housing instability, in some cases, can lead to homelessness, limiting economic mobility even more.
“If people lose their housing, it’s going to be very difficult to get a job,” Hake said. “It’s going to be harder to figure out how to get to work tomorrow morning or to find a job that starts next week because they are only focused on meeting the immediate needs right in front of them.”
For Black residents, economic racial disparities and racist practices like redlining have limited their access to housing stability even more.
Black residents have a median income about half of their white peers in Boone County. And although they represent 11% of the population in the county, only 3% are homeowners, according to Upward Mobility Project data.
“We need to be willing to face the past and face the issues,” Hake said. “And then be willing to make some changes and recognize that we have benefited from structural inequality and that we want to address those issues.”
Policy changes
Local policies that require or incentivize developers to build affordable housing, like inclusionary zoning practices, can help reduce poverty, Hake said.
Requiring a certain amount of units from a development to be affordable housing has worked in other communities, he said. If the developer is not willing to comply, they can pay into a pool that would allow affordable housing to be built elsewhere, he added.
Judy Baker, a former state representative, also highlighted in her presentation the importance of policy change to reduce poverty. As an example, she showcased that child poverty dropped during the pandemic, mostly due to expanded safety nets.
By 2019 child poverty had fallen almost 60% since 1993, a new analysis shows. Expansion of government aid was the dominant factor in the fall of child poverty, according to an analysis by The New York Times and Child Trends, a nonpartisan research group. The drop was seen in every state to about the same degree among children from different races, living with one parent or two, and in native or immigrant households.
Innovative policies should be tested locally to keep reducing the number of people in poverty, Baker said.
In an effort to address child poverty, Baker founded SEED Success, a program partnered with some Columbia elementary schools to help students and their parents learn financial responsibility and create college/career incentive savings accounts.
Overcoming poverty after prison
For those who work with individuals under the poverty level, it is common to encounter people who are or have been in the criminal justice system, said Dan Hanneken, assistant teaching professor in the School of Social Work at MU.
More than a person a day released from prison comes back to Boone County, he said, and often times they don’t have a place to live when they get out.
Nonprofits like In2Action help people released from prison obtain basic necessities and become financially independent to reintegrate themselves in the community, said Hanneken, who is also the executive director of the organization.
The difficulty for this population to get out of poverty is that they are in need of many things at once when they are released, such as housing, employment, transportation and help with mental health and substance abuse control in some cases, he said.
With support from nonprofits and community members, that burden lessens, helping them integrate into society even before they find all of the resources they need, he said.
“We build a relationship with them, we love them and we authentically care about them,” he said, “and that’s a game changer.”
Organizations such as In2Action, the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, Love Columbia and the Salvation Army provide resources and a sense of community to people with low incomes. But speakers agreed that these efforts need to go hand-in-hand with policy changes for a consistent decline in poverty rates.
“We can be that beloved community,” said Hake. “We can be the model city where we can see racial disparities and income disparities start to moderate.”