Areas of Boone County are dealing with extreme drought for the first time since 2018. Nearly 10% of the county is experiencing extreme drought, while over half has drought that is categorized as at least severe.

The U.S. Drought Monitor – a joint effort between the National Drought Mitigation Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – measures whether areas are in moderate, severe, extreme or exceptional drought.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you