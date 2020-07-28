Columbia Regional Airport will receive a $9.9 million federal grant to help with its runway project.
The grant will be used to extend Runway 2-20 at Columbia Regional Airport, which is 6,500 feet and will be extended to 7,400 feet, Airport Manager Michael Parks said.
The extension will allow for larger aircraft, increased takeoff and stopping distances. The additional length can also allow current air carriers to take off without weight restrictions, according to a March memo to the Columbia City Council. The council approved the project at its March 16 meeting.
The construction cost of the project is $11 million. The city will cover the part of the cost not funded by the grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday more than $273 million in grants for airport safety and infrastructure.
"This $273 million federal investment in our nation’s airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs and benefit local communities," Chao said in the news release.
Parks said the extension project will start next spring and take about eight months to finish. The city has been in communication with airlines about the work.
"We will continue having these conversations, so everyone is aware of the timing of the project's improvements," Parks said.