Kids dashed across Douglass Park with tall hats made of twisted balloons wobbling in the breeze. Others ducked through running fountains or stumbled through a black and yellow blow-up obstacle course. The most popular station, though, was face painting — a constant line wound beneath a large tree as kids waited to have their faces and arms painted with Spiderman masks or scarlet dragons.
Douglass Park Heritage Day drew about 200 people Saturday, organizers said, as part of the run-up to summer.
“The park’s obviously always open, but we’re getting towards summer, so we want to throw a little celebration and hopefully get some community members out for a good day with some fun and some food,” said Jay Bradley, a Columbia Parks and Recreation employee.
Bradley was busy serving slices of pizza and chatting with kids coming back for their second — or, as one boy claimed, 16th — slice.
The Parks and Recreation Department traditionally annually hosts the event on the first Saturday of May.
Adults mostly gathered in the shade of the trees and picnic shelters. Organizations such as the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture set up tables.
Ren Burson, who represented the center, handed out free collard green sprouts and seeds packets for other seasonal favorites. Tomatoes were popular, Burson said, along with parsley, an herb that is famously difficult to kill.
“It’s just a way of reaching people who haven’t heard of us and getting them the resources,” Burson said. “We want everyone to be able to grow their own food and engage in agriculture and healthy eating.”
Jacquelyn Watts, who brought her kids to the event, remembers Douglass Park as a staple of the community since her youth. She’s lived in Columbia for 30 years.
“(The kids) are having fun,” she said, “and we appreciate things like this because it’s nice when something doesn’t cost a whole lot of money to go to.”