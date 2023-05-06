Kids dashed across Douglass Park with tall hats made of twisted balloons wobbling in the breeze. Others ducked through running fountains or stumbled through a black and yellow blow-up obstacle course. The most popular station, though, was face painting — a constant line wound beneath a large tree as kids waited to have their faces and arms painted with Spiderman masks or scarlet dragons.

Douglass Park Heritage Day drew about 200 people Saturday, organizers said, as part of the run-up to summer.

