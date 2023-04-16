 Skip to main content
Facing chronic pain, paddler Traci Martin continues to do what she loves

Facing chronic pain, paddler Traci Martin continues to do what she loves

Traci Martin attended the 15th annual Perche Creek Gut-Buster race Saturday to talk to participants about her story and display her expedition canoe.

Martin, a nurse and an accomplished paddler, holds the record for the fastest woman to paddle the entire length of the Mississippi River. She has also paddled the coastline of the Michigan lakes and the coastlines of Texas and Alaska.

Traci Martin displays the route of her next kayak adventure

Traci Martin displays the route of her next kayak adventure through Alaska’s Inside Passage on Saturday at Providence Fishing Access in Columbia. Martin leaves for her trip in May.
Perche Creek Gut-Buster paddlers carry their kayaks to the creek

Perche Creek Gut-Buster paddlers carry their kayaks to the creek Saturday at Providence Fishing Access in Columbia. Paddlers kayaked to the McBaine bridge and back for a total of 10 miles.
Traci Martin’s boat, Invictus, sits on display

Traci Martin’s boat, Invictus, sits on display Saturday at Providence Fishing Access. The name of the boat comes from a poem that contains the words printed on the boat, “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.”
Traci Martin, left, is embraced by Jim Short at the Perche Creek Gut-Buster kayak race

Traci Martin, left, is embraced by Jim Short at the Perche Creek Gut-Buster kayak race Saturday at the Providence Fishing Access in Columbia. Short has been kayaking since 1972 and is a mentor now.
Traci Martin points out a stopping place for her upcoming trip

Traci Martin points out a stopping place for her upcoming trip through Alaska’s Inside Passage before the Perche Creek Gut-Buster race on Saturday at Providence Fishing Access in Columbia. Martin predicts her trip will take her three to four months.
