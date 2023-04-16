Facing chronic pain, paddler Traci Martin continues to do what she loves

Traci Martin’s boat, Invictus, sits on display Saturday at Providence Fishing Access. The name of the boat comes from a poem that contains the words printed on the boat, “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.”
Traci Martin points out a stopping place for her upcoming trip through Alaska’s Inside Passage before the Perche Creek Gut-Buster race on Saturday at Providence Fishing Access in Columbia. Martin predicts her trip will take her three to four months.
Traci Martin attended the 15th annual Perche Creek Gut-Buster race Saturday to talk to participants about her story and display her expedition canoe.
Martin, a nurse and an accomplished paddler, holds the record for the fastest woman to paddle the entire length of the Mississippi River. She has also paddled the coastline of the Michigan lakes and the coastlines of Texas and Alaska.
Despite a stormy start to the morning, racers at the Perche Creek Gut-Buster saw clear skies in time for the start. Racers could enter in singles or pairs with kayaks, canoes or stand-up boards. The race took off at 11 a.m. with a spread of colorful boats on the murky waters near Cooper’s Landing.
Martin was set up near the registration table to talk to participants. Although she didn’t compete in this race, she cheered on the racers — many of whom she has raced with before — as they took off.
Martin fell in love with paddling at a young age. She grew up playing in the woods behind her house and at 10 years old went on a kayak trip with her friend where she fell in love with the sport.
“I was always the black sheep of the family; camping is in a Motel 6 to them,” Martin said. “Most people are buying dresses and shoes, and I bought a canoe.”
She competed in her first race in 2008 and in 2016 was winning nearly every race she entered. However, in 2010, she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, which would make racing difficult.
Martin had to adapt to her condition and turned to expedition kayaking. Expedition kayaking is typically a multi-day trip in a kayak, often in remote areas.
Martin was also diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune connective tissue and rheumatic disease that causes inflammation in the body.
“There are days I wake up and I can barely move, and my joints are inflamed, but I tell myself that I can at least go to the park,” Martin said. “I just tell myself I have one more good day in me, and I live like it.”
As a nurse, Martin said she has seen too many patients with chronic pain give up.
“I want them to know that even with a chronic condition you can still live,” Martin said. “They can do more than just exist.”
She says finding something you love to do is key. If you’re at least doing something you love, it can make the physical pain more manageable.
In May, Martin will take her expedition canoe and paddle the Inside Passage from Seattle, Washington, to Skagway, Alaska. Her canoe is built to hold up to 500 pounds of food and gear.
Martin will be gone for 3-4 months, making this the longest expedition she has gone on without a support crew along the way. She will mail packages in advance to general delivery offices along the route to intercept as she goes.
To prepare for such a journey, Martin said she will take smaller expeditions — a week long, then two weeks long — and collect gear as she goes. She said one of the most difficult challenges when preparing is managing the finances. She works two nursing jobs to afford these expeditions. She also has to pay her bills in advance to make sure everything is taken care of.
Martin said one of the things she’s looking forward to the most is paddling with the wildlife, specifically the whales in the area.
“Sometimes you just have to put your paddle down, float and enjoy the moment,” Martin said. “Just going and spending time on the water is a success.”
Martin said her favorite part of going on an expedition — besides the scenery — is meeting strangers along the way.
“Once I posted that I was out of Snickers and someone showed up and brought me a bag of Snickers,” Martin said.
Martin has a Facebook page called “Just Around the Pointe,” where people can follow along on her journey as she takes off in her expedition canoe, named Invictus.
The name comes from the poem “Invictus” by William Ernest Henley, which holds a quote she lives by.
“I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.”