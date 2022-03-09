Facing staffing obstacles, Rainbow House relies on staff dedication to shelter children

Rainbow House — Columbia’s only shelter for at-risk children — has been heavily affected by staffing shortages that have hit most businesses and nonprofits across the country.
Staffing shortages are especially disruptive for Rainbow House, limiting the number of children the shelter can serve. The shelter must maintain a certain ratio of youth specialists to children.
“Unfortunately, there are times when we have to say no, because we don’t have enough staff to provide for every child in need, which is extremely disappointing,” said Melissa Faurot, executive director of the shelter.
The ratio and amount of children the staff can take on depends on the age of the children that need care. The shelter plans to have two youth specialists on every shift to provide care. If the children are five or under, the maximum number of children that can be cared for by two specialists is eight. If children are eight or older, the shelter can take in their maximum capacity of 18.
For the youth specialists of Rainbow House, providing around-the-clock care to children with a down-sized staff becomes a task that’s as exhausting as it is rewarding.
Staffing obstacles
While staffing shortages have ravaged nearly every sector across the country, the unique position that Rainbow House holds as a non-profit children’s shelter adds significant obstacles in overcoming shortages.
For nonprofits like Rainbow House, raising starting wages is a difficult balancing act of allocating funding.
“It’s difficult for us to compete with some of the other employers in town that are also struggling with the staffing issues; just because we can’t necessarily pay the same hourly rate,” Faurot said.
“A lot of other businesses are able to pay. Businesses that can increase their costs, and spread that out among their consumers, we aren’t able to do that.”
For Rainbow House to raise wages, it has to cut in other areas, forcing the shelter to sacrifice in some areas to improve others.
“We continue to seek other funding sources, cut costs in other areas, so that we can increase pay,” Faurot said.
The barriers to getting employed at Rainbow House serve as another unique staffing obstacle. The extensive and sometimes time-consuming process of background checking and training potential hires can leave the shelter vulnerable to losing good candidates.
“I think we found that like sometimes in the process of doing all the background checks ... people find other opportunities that don’t necessarily require as much,” said Erica Garrison, family advocate for children emergency services within the shelter. “But I mean, we have to have that in order to ensure the safety of the kids.”
The turnover rate at shelters like Rainbow House is extremely high on average. The extreme mental, physical, and emotional cost of caring for at-risk children often runs new employees into the ground quickly.
“The children that we serve, typically have, they have a lot of trauma,” Faurot said. “Taking care of those children can be a very emotionally exhausting experience over time. It’s very rewarding, but it’s also very exhausting, both physically and mentally.”
Dakota Mullins, a youth specialist at Rainbow House, finds the job both exhausting and motivating.
“It sucks, it’s kind of stressful and some of that trauma you might take home with you, so, that’s not for everybody I think,” Mullins said.
Mullins finds his everyday motivation in the children he takes care of, and he feels much happier in child care than if he were working for a for-profit company.
“I better get out of bed, them boys are going to be there in the morning,” Mullins said. “So it helps me get out of bed, but also I think this is a lot cooler than like, working in a factory.”
A dedicated staff
Facing staffing shortages, Rainbow House’s youth specialists and office staff have stepped up to the plate to provide for the children they’re able to take in.
Currently, Rainbow House has 12 youth specialists to staff the shelter. Most of the specialists have been there for over six months, which is abnormal for the shelter, Faurot said.
Mullins has worked at Rainbow House for nine months and has been in at-risk child care for over three years. He’s stayed at Rainbow House for an extended period in part because he enjoys the environment there.
Asked to describe the staff culture at Rainbow House, Mullins replied: “Welcoming and easy, maybe a little sarcastic sometimes ... . I’d say everybody has that, in quotations, ‘positive vibes’ around here.”
TJ Tushaus has worked at Rainbow House for about six months and often works in the mornings with Mullins. He has worked through both staffing shortages and a COVID outbreak within the shelter, and he has been impressed with his coworkers during that time.
“I think the core team we’ve got now is a strong one,” Tushaus said.
Mullins said he appreciates the connection between upper-level office staff and the youth specialists at Rainbow House. Office staff at Rainbow House all get certified to provide child care within one year of being hired.
Office staff often step up to help cover weekend and overnight care. Faurot is often one of the first to step up.
“She’s neck-deep in it,” said Richie Vanskike, director of development for Rainbow House. “To the point of working overnight, ... she’s an on-hand solution.”
Dedication to child care is an obvious prerequisite to working at Rainbow House as demonstrated by the performance of the 12 youth specialists the shelter has on staff.
“They (the staff) are extremely supportive, positive, they do a wonderful job. If I had one word to describe them, it would be amazing,” Faurot said.
For Rainbow House, staying open to provide a vital service, regardless of staffing issues, is priority number one, both in the past, now and going forward.
“We were one of the only places I know about that was still accepting kids throughout the entire pandemic,” Garrison said.
“We provide a service that is critical to the community and to the families,” Faurot said. “It’s critical that we find a way to balance this and keep those doors open and provide that service.”