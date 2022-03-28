Fairgrounds facility hosts Room at the Inn with room to breathe

Room at the Inn homeless shelter has more space to breathe in a new facility at the Northeast Regional Park.
The building provided by the City of Columbia has an open, warehouse-like space large enough to include recreation activities the guests haven't had since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winter shelter was set to close for the season March 12 when City Manager De'Carlon Seewood offered the organization resources to stay open through at least April 2. Seewood cited a need to provide shelter through continued winter weather in a news release announcing the change.
The shelter housed 38 guests when the Missourian visited last Thursday, with enough space for badminton and activity tables where staff, volunteers and guests socialized, used colored pencils, and played games. They sang "Happy Birthday" to a guest over a game of cards.
Staffer Alisa Robinson said the space could hold at least 100 people if needed with room for movement and space between cots for social distancing. Robinson called it "a perfect location."
"I see more people getting along and playing games together that normally wouldn't even talk to each other," guest Gayle Willibrand said.
Room at the Inn typically operates out of churches that donate their space for about a week at a time. From the onset of the pandemic until moving to the park, guests stayed in their sleeping areas set off by partitions after checking in and picking up food. Having more space and activities to do gives some guests an inviting outlet.
The freedom of movement in the new location means Willibrand can spend time with her partner, Gary Willibrand, while she decompresses with a coloring sheet.
"There's more air to breathe," Gary Willibrand said. "The tension doesn't maybe lessen, but it's not suffocating."
For staff and volunteers, the ability to gather means getting to know guests over a shared activity rather than a passing conversation as they walk between beds.
The space needed for the shelter took up only half of the large room. The "out of bounds" portion held half of the badminton court.
As it did when the shelter rotated among churches, Room at the Inn shuttles guests from Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen to the new shelter.
While the facility takes longer to get to, Robinson said the remote location keeps people from leaving for the night. For those with addiction issues, the distance keeps them from leaving the safe environment to access substances, she said.
Robinson said staffers pick up guests who miss the shuttles.
Operations Manager John Trapp said that having the same site for three weeks alleviated the strain of moving from church to church every week or so, though staff had to set up a kitchen, which churches usually provide.
"When we pack stuff up we don't know where anything is — takes us about three days to get organized," Trapp said. "We're comfortable for two days, then we start packing."
Trapp said over the summer, the organization will continue to look for a facility to use for the entire 2022-2023 winter.
Sixth Ward Council Member Betsy Peters thanked Seewood and the departments of Parks and Recreation and Public Health and Human Services for making the extension possible at the council's March 21 meeting.
Fourth Ward Council Member Pat Fowler noted that the open space could inform what the city looks for in a shelter as the city works with the Columbia Housing Authority to plan homelessness services. Peters and Fowler have both signed up to volunteer at the shelter at its new location.
With the anticipated closing approaching Saturday, Robinson has been asking guests what their next move is.
"Ninety percent of them (are) saying they're going camping," Robinson said. "They're going to be back out in the woods because they don't have anywhere else to go."