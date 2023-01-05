A rise in fentanyl poisonings around Missouri is due to an increase in counterfeit pills laced with the dangerous drug, according to an article published in the Missouri State Medical Association's journal.
The report found an uptick in fentanyl overdoses in Boone County.
“We're especially concerned about this as a trend," said Heather Harlan, a health educator for the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, "because we know there's a certain segment of the population that's not gonna smoke anything and has an aversion to needles, but a pill might feel safe and familiar, and that's where a lot of that is coming."
Harlan said that in addition to pills being laced, fentanyl is making its way into recreational drugs, too.
“Another thing to factor in with this is that part of those overdose deaths increasing are from stimulants,” Harlan said. “Just like your toilet paper and your peanut butter, COVID-19 interrupted supply chains, and it did that for meth and cocaine as well, so they end up with more potent and lethal varieties.”
William Stoecker, one of the journal article's authors, said his research and the deaths of community members in Rolla, where he works, have impacted his personal life.
He now keeps a nasal administration kit of naloxone, called Narcan, and said that all doctors should carry one.
“I want to save lives, and here is another way to save lives if we're in public, so we should be carrying Narcan,” Stoecker said.
Stoecker said public education is crucial to understanding the risks of fentanyl and how it can make its way into various illicit substances.
Harlan has been presenting at a series of free educational events called Save a Life, which includes sessions focused on preventing drug overdoses.
Harlan said that residents who don’t have health insurance can pick up naloxone at the department's front desk, which is located at 1005 W. Worley St. She added that a standing order from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson allows Missouri residents with insurance to purchase naloxone from participating pharmacies.