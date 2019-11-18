On Sunday, over 50 artists lined the Parkade Center to sell and showcase their creations at the Fall Into Art show. Artists from Columbia donate art to a silent auction to benefit the Food Bank of Central & Northern Missouri.
Two artists remembered how they got to where they are today.
“As a kid, I spent a lot of time at the dump,” said Paul Trinklein, artist for Vintage Industrial Products.
Trinklein said he remembers being handy as a child and liking to make and fix things.
“I’d get old stuff and take it apart. Not to do something like this, but I was just curious,” Trinklein said.
Trinklein spent years as a high school science teacher but has been creating industrial home lamps with son-in-law John for three years.
“It’s all stuff that might’ve gotten thrown away if I didn’t rescue it,” he said.
Every piece requires a different skill, depending on the design.
For example, the duo has to know a little bit of everything, like refurbishing car dashboards or refinishing wood pieces. Their craft also requires some wiring knowledge in order to create the lamps.
Trinklein built a barn next to his home where the entire operation is done.
“My favorite thing is cleaning this stuff up,” Trinklein said. “Taking it from something that looks like it belongs in the dump to something that looks like it could be in your living room.”
Carol Knox has always been an artist and has been going to art shows for 10 years. Knox originally went to art shows to sell her photographs and help her sister sell her jewelry.
“First of all, we made every mistake in the book,” Knox said. “But it got me to loving the environment.”
She was inspired to learn the craft of fusing after going to a bed and breakfast where the owner was a fusing artist .
“He gave me a quick tour of his little studio and showed me a few things about how it was done. I was hooked,” Knox said.
Knox now has two kilns of her own in the basement of her home. Although she enjoys art shows, she hopes to focus more on her business’s online presence.
“I’m passionate about my work,” she said.
Supervising editor is Kaleigh Feldkamp.