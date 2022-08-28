 Skip to main content
Families boogie down at Rose Music Hall's Kid Disco! event

Twirling around in her iridescent dress, Chandler Iseri and her mom joyfully danced to live music Sunday at Kid Disco!, an event held at Rose Park in Columbia.

Rose Music Hall relaunched its popular event in early 2022 after a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring live music, fun activities and the opportunity to boogie down, the lively affair drew the attention of over 100 guests on Sunday. 

Violet Wilkerson twirls to the music

Violet Wilkerson twirls to the music on Sunday at Rose Music Hall’s Kid Disco! in Columbia. Violet wears the costume often, including to every birthday party she attends. “I have absolutely zero say in the matter,” Violet’s mother, Anna Wilkerson, said.
Mr. Benjamin of Mr. Benjamin and the Fun

Mr. Benjamin of Mr. Benjamin and the Fun Band leads a participatory solfège scale on Sunday at Rose Music Hall’s Kid Disco! in Columbia. Mr. Benjamin had an accompanying pose for each syllable.
Scout Turner sits atop the Rose Music Hall perimeter

Scout Turner sits atop the Rose Music Hall perimeter wall on Sunday in Columbia. He has taken a liking to higher vantage points lately. “Even in the line, he was climbing the wall,” Scout’s mother, Danni Turner, said.
  • VOX Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying reporting and writing Reach me at klsnh3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant City Editor fall 2022 Reach me at ecm6zb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882 5720

