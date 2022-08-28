Families boogie down at Rose Music Hall's Kid Disco! event

Violet Wilkerson twirls to the music on Sunday at Rose Music Hall’s Kid Disco! in Columbia. Violet wears the costume often, including to every birthday party she attends. “I have absolutely zero say in the matter,” Violet’s mother, Anna Wilkerson, said.
Scout Turner sits atop the Rose Music Hall perimeter wall on Sunday in Columbia. He has taken a liking to higher vantage points lately. “Even in the line, he was climbing the wall,” Scout’s mother, Danni Turner, said.
Twirling around in her iridescent dress, Chandler Iseri and her mom joyfully danced to live music Sunday at Kid Disco!, an event held at Rose Park in Columbia.
Rose Music Hall relaunched its popular event in early 2022 after a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring live music, fun activities and the opportunity to boogie down, the lively affair drew the attention of over 100 guests on Sunday.
Madison Iseri, Chandler's mom, brought her young daughter to the event because she enjoys dancing and listening to music, like most children in attendance.
"She likes Katy Perry A LOT," Iseri said.
Sean Allmeyer, the venue director, noted that the event typically happens more than once a year in efforts to get families more involved.
"This is the third or fourth season that we've done it," Allmeyer said. "We're mostly like a rock club, you know, we do concerts, and as some of us are getting older and having kids, we like thinking of other things we can do for families to come in and having something to do with their children as well."
The event was promoted on Facebook as a way to introduce children to music at a young age, and also to give parents a break from their everyday routine. In addition to live performances by DJ Requiem and Mr. Benjamin and the Fun Band, kids enjoyed bubble machines, rainbow snow cones and bounce houses, while their parents got food from Angelina's Tacos and beverages from the bar.
Benjamin Hook, also known as Mr. Benjamin, is a music teacher at The Atelier School of Creative Learning which he and his wife founded. Hook expressed the need for music in learning environments and how it helps children learn from a different perspective.
"We're infusing arts into all the different areas of learning, you know, trying to infuse into math, science and really bring everything together," Hook said. "Music is essential, I teach music at our schools and a lot of the kids here today are actually my students."
Although music and art was the focal point of Kid Disco! on Sunday, parents also brought their kids to simply interact with other children.
"Basically, my kid is usually home a lot, so I just wanted to take her to have some fun time with kids," said Piya Deejing, the mother of a young girl who was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I just want her to have more experiences with people and activities."
Autumn Horseman, the mother of daughter Ava, also expressed the same feelings about how the event was great for children to gain new social experiences.
"It's a great chance for them to get a lot of fresh air, exercise, music, and then meet a bunch of new friends," Horseman said.