Children ran around the room with icing on their faces as Hanukkah music played loudly.
They had gathered to enjoy the first evening of the Jewish holiday.
The kid-friendly event was held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library. It was hosted by Chabad at MU, run by Rabbi Avraham Lapine and Channy Lapine.
The event was the third of its kind and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic. Its goal was to allow the Jewish community of Columbia to celebrate the holiday while providing children with food and fun, Avraham Lapine said.
Activities for the families included painting wooden dreidels and coloring pictures of menorahs, two symbols significant to the eight-day celebration. A table was also set up for attendees to stuff plush dreidels and menorahs.
Another was filled with chocolate coins known as gent and jelly-filled donuts called sufganiyot, commonly eaten during the holiday.
Hanukkah began Sunday evening and will continue until nightfall on Dec. 26. The holiday commemorates the second-century B.C.E. victory of the Maccabees, a group of Jewish fighters, in the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.
According to legend, those involved witnessed the candles in a menorah burn for eight nights, even though there was only enough oil to last one evening.
Attendees at the event recognized the year of gathering — also known as Hakhel — which occurs every seven years. It began as an ancient commandment for all Israelites to gather and listen to the King of Israel read the Torah. The commandment has since been revived and Hakhel gatherings often occur during and around Hanukkah.
Avraham Lapine said Hakhel should be a time when members of the Jewish faith reach out to those in the community who may not be celebrating.
Sarah Roth, who attended the gathering with her 7-year-old daughter, Milly, recently moved to Columbia from Chicago. She mentioned that Columbia has a much smaller Jewish community than Chicago, but has felt welcomed by the Lapines.
While Milly Roth was busy coloring at a table filled with her peers, her mother emphasized the family aspect of the holiday.
"We a light a menorah for each member of our family, so just seeing the amount of light that those candles produce, that's always really special," she said.
