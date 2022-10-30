A bit of rain didn't stop children and their four-legged companions from trunk-or-treating Sunday.
Melody Whitworth, founder of Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, hosted a trunk or treat for both animals and families to enjoy. The fourth annual Tail Waggin' Trunk or Treat took place from 5-7 p.m. the day before Halloween. The animal rescue saw about 50 people in attendance.
A purple blow-up arch decorated with skeletons and witches welcomed visitors, leading to open trunks with candy and dog treats. The smell of freshly-popped popcorn filled the air as sounds of barks and laughter were heard.
Jason and Christin Heuther attended with their daughter, Madison, and dogs Mabel and Jasper. Madison said she loves that not only does she get candy, but the dogs get treats as well.
"It's just a good socialization event for our dog," Christin Huether said. "It's good practice for them to get out in public and you know, have a place like this that's dog friendly that you can go to."
Trunk-or-treaters could also utilize a Halloween-themed photo station inside the building, relieving them of the constant light drizzle.
Michelle Tiffany brought her three children — sporting Halloween costumes such as Thomas the Train and Minnie Mouse — and boxer, Harley, to the gathering. It wasn't the only opportunity for the group to celebrate the upcoming holiday; they also stopped by Perry's Full Service gas station and auto repair shop.
Perry's Full Service hosted its first trunk or treat at 3 p.m. in the parking lot, organized by owners Whitney and Austin Perry. The couple lives north of Columbia where they don't see any trick-or-treaters stopping by their home. They decided to invite the public to the family-owned business, instead.
Austin Perry, dressed as the Tin Man, was accompanied by his golden retriever puppy wearing a lion mane.
Two brightly-painted race cars decorated the parking lot, along with a blue ATV decked out with cobwebs and other festive vehicles. Children wearing costumes grabbed candy from the various open trunks and utilized a face painting station.
Amy Johnson decided to visit Perry's Full Service after her 7-year-old daughter's Halloween costume was accidentally locked in the car. Paxton Johnson had her face painted, and her new costume became the "She-Hulk," green paint covering half of her face.
"Really any chance that we get to go out and do family things, we're on it," Amy Johnson said.
Not all of the festivities take place over the weekend. Here are some family-friendly Halloween events happening on Monday.
Trunk or Treat at Family Regeneration Center
- This free event will be open to the public from 4-7 p.m. at 601 Business Loop 70 W.
Fall Festival
- Christian Fellowship Church will host a free outdoor festival with candy, games and trunk-or-treating, with food available for purchase. It takes place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 5045 Chapel Hill Road.
Trick or Treat Trail
- Karis Church will offer “trick or treat pit stops” from 5:30-8 p.m. near the church at 606 Ridgeway Ave. The free pit stops will go through surrounding neighborhoods and include bonfires, games, snacks and pumpkin decorating.
Halloween Open House with Columbia Fire Department
- Fire Station 9 will host its annual Halloween event from 6-9 p.m. at 201 Blue Ridge Road. There will be games, candy and music.