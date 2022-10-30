A bit of rain didn't stop children and their four-legged companions from trunk-or-treating Sunday.

Melody Whitworth, founder of Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, hosted a trunk or treat for both animals and families to enjoy. The fourth annual Tail Waggin' Trunk or Treat took place from 5-7 p.m. the day before Halloween. The animal rescue saw about 50 people in attendance. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you