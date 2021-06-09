Families enjoy time at the Big Muddy during Mornings at the River

A gentle wind blew across the Big Muddy, causing the water to ripple and the sycamore and cottonwood leaves to rustle. Missouri River Relief’s first Tuesday of the Mornings at the River program kicked off with waves of giggling.
“Do some blue!” Lilly Reeves, 4, said to her best friend, Moxie Lookhart, 5, while they tried to paint a cardboard crown.
Moxie touched her neck and looked at the bottles of paint.
“I’m gonna do some purple,” she said.
“OK. And then, some blue!” Lilly replied.
Missouri River Relief started Mornings at the River to provide children up to 5 years old and their caregivers a chance to participate in outdoor activities featuring fun topics about the river. Two sessions are available each Tuesday and Thursday of the first three weeks of June. This week’s theme is Awesome River Art. The activities included painting crowns and stones, making suncatchers and searching for colors in scavenger hunts.
The upcoming themes are Magical River Music and Beautiful River Birds. People interested in the program can complete the online registration form on the Missouri River Relief website.
Moxie grabbed a brush, dipped it into the purple paint and painted a section of the crown. Lilly looked at her, murmuring, “Rainbow, rainbow. I like the rainbow.”
Moxie raised her head and hollered at her mother, Holly Linneman, who was chatting with Deborah Bernhardt, Lilly’s grandmother.
“Mom! I have paints on my hands!” Moxie said.
Lilly hopped and yelled, beaming with joy.
“Look at me! I got red on my elbow!” she said.
The two girls looked at each other and burst into laughter.
Kristen Schulte, the education director of Missouri River Relief, created and leads Mornings at the River. Inspired by her 1½-year-old daughter, Amara, Schulte began to look at early childhood programs and said she was surprised at how often the large population of parents and little children in the community are underserved.
“Parents are really hungry for this type of outdoor programming,” Schulte said. “We have families signed up that have never been at the river before that attending. Here, they’re taking adorable photos.”
Schulte looked at a big branch on the ground. A little boy crawled onto the branch, and a woman next to him tried to catch the moment with her phone.
“We hope people start to see the river as the place to come and spend time,” Schulte said.
Schulte recognized that the pandemic led many children and their caregivers to isolate. This program is a chance for them to come together and spend time as a community.
The Mornings at the River program site included several canopies and tents set up around a toy campfire and a small table. Lilly sat around the campfire with stuffed logs, a fire and stones. She was cooking small, cotton-stuffed marshmallows with Moxie.
“It’s nice to have kids get together in groups since it has been a long time,” Bernhardt said.
“It was hard for the kiddos when everything shut down,” Linneman said. “The interaction is important to them.”
“Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum,” both preschoolers said as they giggled after eating their stuffed marshmallow and hot dog.
Moxie stood up, took Lilly’s hand, walked to the small kitchen table near the toy campfire and opened the cooking toy set on top of the table.
“I am gonna crack this egg and cook it, and it will be so good,” Moxie said as she grabbed a toy egg.
Shalonda Akiode said the Mornings at the River program has been “very fun and kids-friendly.” She had her baby, Omoshola, sitting in a carrier on her back. Omoshola had a vertical line of green paint on his forehead and paint on his hand.
“I put the green marks on his head on purpose,” Akiode said. “I thought it would be very cool with his crown on his head. He’s the king of peace.”