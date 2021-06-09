You are the owner of this article.
Families enjoy time at the Big Muddy during Mornings at the River

Moxie Lookhart and Lilly Reeves prepare play food

Moxie Lookhart, left, and Lilly Reeves prepare play food at an activity station Tuesday at Cooper’s Landing. Tuesday was Missouri River Relief’s first Mornings at the River activity series for children up to age 5.

A gentle wind blew across the Big Muddy, causing the water to ripple and the sycamore and cottonwood leaves to rustle. Missouri River Relief’s first Tuesday of the Mornings at the River program kicked off with waves of giggling.

“Do some blue!” Lilly Reeves, 4, said to her best friend, Moxie Lookhart, 5, while they tried to paint a cardboard crown.

Moxie touched her neck and looked at the bottles of paint.

“I’m gonna do some purple,” she said.

“OK. And then, some blue!” Lilly replied.

Lucy decorates a cardboard crown

Lucy, a Missouri River Relief Mornings at the River attendee, uses paint, leaves, flowers and other natural materials to decorate a cardboard crown Tuesday at Cooper’s Landing. The Mornings at the River event had craft stands and camping- and outdoor-themed activities.

Missouri River Relief started Mornings at the River to provide children up to 5 years old and their caregivers a chance to participate in outdoor activities featuring fun topics about the river. Two sessions are available each Tuesday and Thursday of the first three weeks of June. This week’s theme is Awesome River Art. The activities included painting crowns and stones, making suncatchers and searching for colors in scavenger hunts.

The upcoming themes are Magical River Music and Beautiful River Birds. People interested in the program can complete the online registration form on the Missouri River Relief website.

Moxie grabbed a brush, dipped it into the purple paint and painted a section of the crown. Lilly looked at her, murmuring, “Rainbow, rainbow. I like the rainbow.”

Acorn tops collected in a box are ready to be transformed

Acorn tops collected in a box are ready to be transformed into jewels, buttons or studs to decorate the sides of craft cardboard crowns Tuesday at Cooper’s Landing. Tuesday’s Mornings at the River event theme was Awesome River Art. Themes for future mornings include Magical River Music and Beautiful River Birds.

Moxie raised her head and hollered at her mother, Holly Linneman, who was chatting with Deborah Bernhardt, Lilly’s grandmother.

“Mom! I have paints on my hands!” Moxie said.

Lilly hopped and yelled, beaming with joy.

“Look at me! I got red on my elbow!” she said.

The two girls looked at each other and burst into laughter.

Kristen Schulte, the education director of Missouri River Relief, created and leads Mornings at the River. Inspired by her 1½-year-old daughter, Amara, Schulte began to look at early childhood programs and said she was surprised at how often the large population of parents and little children in the community are underserved.

“Parents are really hungry for this type of outdoor programming,” Schulte said. “We have families signed up that have never been at the river before that attending. Here, they’re taking adorable photos.”

Kids capture fish out of a blue pool

Kids capture fish out of a blue pool Tuesday at Cooper’s Landing. The toy fishing poles had plastic hooks to catch the wooden fish that swim in a pool made of blue carpet.

Schulte looked at a big branch on the ground. A little boy crawled onto the branch, and a woman next to him tried to catch the moment with her phone.

“We hope people start to see the river as the place to come and spend time,” Schulte said.

Schulte recognized that the pandemic led many children and their caregivers to isolate. This program is a chance for them to come together and spend time as a community.

The Mornings at the River program site included several canopies and tents set up around a toy campfire and a small table. Lilly sat around the campfire with stuffed logs, a fire and stones. She was cooking small, cotton-stuffed marshmallows with Moxie.

“It’s nice to have kids get together in groups since it has been a long time,” Bernhardt said.

“It was hard for the kiddos when everything shut down,” Linneman said. “The interaction is important to them.”

“Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum,” both preschoolers said as they giggled after eating their stuffed marshmallow and hot dog.

Moxie stood up, took Lilly’s hand, walked to the small kitchen table near the toy campfire and opened the cooking toy set on top of the table.

Forest Ryan stands with a fishing pole

Forest Ryan stands with a fishing pole Tuesday at Cooper’s Landing. Along with fishing, kids could sit in a canoe, visit a tent and interact with other children.

“I am gonna crack this egg and cook it, and it will be so good,” Moxie said as she grabbed a toy egg.

Shalonda Akiode said the Mornings at the River program has been “very fun and kids-friendly.” She had her baby, Omoshola, sitting in a carrier on her back. Omoshola had a vertical line of green paint on his forehead and paint on his hand.

“I put the green marks on his head on purpose,” Akiode said. “I thought it would be very cool with his crown on his head. He’s the king of peace.”

  • Shulei is a general assignment reporter of Summer 2021. She can be reached at (573) 476-9949 and sj7n4@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, summer 2021. Former education reporter, fall 2020. I am a graduate student studying magazine editing. Reach me at hgallant@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @GallantHannah.

