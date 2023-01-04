Families will now be housed at the Drury Plaza Hotel while the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Missouri finishes a new building at 1110 S. College Ave., on the corner of College Avenue and Stadium Boulevard. 

Staff at the Drury Plaza Hotel will be on site to assist and transport families to and from medical facilities, according to a news release from the organization.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you