Families will now be housed at the Drury Plaza Hotel while the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Missouri finishes a new building at 1110 S. College Ave., on the corner of College Avenue and Stadium Boulevard.
Staff at the Drury Plaza Hotel will be on site to assist and transport families to and from medical facilities, according to a news release from the organization.
The Ronald McDonald House announced this week that it had been transferred ownership of 3501 Lansing Ave. to St. Raymond's Society, which provides support for pregnant mothers.
The new Ronald McDonald House plans to open in Spring of 2024.
Up to 10 families will be able to stay at the Drury Hotel for as long as a child needs medical care
Administrative offices for Ronald McDonald House are now located at 1000 W. Nifong Blvd, Building 5, Suite 110. Donors can drop off donations from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Current needs include laundry detergent pods, rolls of quarters for the hotel washers and dryers and individually wrapped snack items.
In the meantime, the house will be unable to collect pull tabs. The Ronald McDonald House collects pull tabs as a way to raise awareness about their company.
Families and their kids collect these tabs, bring them to the house and then they take them to the recycling center for funding money.When the new house opens, donors will be able to drop off the tabs they've collected.