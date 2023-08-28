Families meet adoptable dogs and animal friends at Pierpont General Store

Couple Mady Wear, left, and Aleck Hively pet 3-month-old puppy, Smoky at Pierpont General Store on Sunday in Columbia. Smoky is a dog up for adoption through Unchained Melodies. “We’re trying to find a playmate for our current puppy,” Wear said. “Just a little dog that she can raise. This is great, he’s so cute and just playful.”
Creekside Pet Center and Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue hold a petting zoo and adoption event at Pierpont General Store on Sunday in Columbia. “Watching all the kids and adults interact with the animals is really fun, to see their expressions when they’re this close to them,” Amanda Brummet, center, said.
Creekside Pet Center Owner Jacob Brummet fixes a bag of food for his pony, Judge, and mustang horse, Truffles, at Pierpont General Store on Sunday in Columbia. “For me to get to raise (Truffles) and her to be an ambassador for other wild horses, and get to tell her story and have her in front of hundreds of people, is very cool for me,” Brummet says.
Families arrived at Pierpont General Store Sunday where groups of animals, including adoptable dogs, were waiting outside to greet them. The event, called Pups, Pints and Petting Zoo, was hosted by the general store and held in collaboration with Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue and Creekside Pet Center.
The event's primary purpose was to encourage dog adoptions from Unchained Melodies, a volunteer-based dog rescue. Diana Carter, a volunteer with the organization, said the event offered the dogs a great opportunity to find new owners.