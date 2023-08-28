 Skip to main content
Families meet adoptable dogs and animal friends at Pierpont General Store

Families arrived at Pierpont General Store Sunday where groups of animals, including adoptable dogs, were waiting outside to greet them. The event, called Pups, Pints and Petting Zoo, was hosted by the general store and held in collaboration with Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue and Creekside Pet Center.

The event's primary purpose was to encourage dog adoptions from Unchained Melodies, a volunteer-based dog rescue. Diana Carter, a volunteer with the organization, said the event offered the dogs a great opportunity to find new owners.

Couple Mady Wear, left, and Aleck Hively pet 3-month-old puppy

Couple Mady Wear, left, and Aleck Hively pet 3-month-old puppy, Smoky at Pierpont General Store on Sunday in Columbia. Smoky is a dog up for adoption through Unchained Melodies. “We’re trying to find a playmate for our current puppy,” Wear said. “Just a little dog that she can raise. This is great, he’s so cute and just playful.”
Creekside Pet Center and Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue hold a petting zoo

Creekside Pet Center and Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue hold a petting zoo and adoption event at Pierpont General Store on Sunday in Columbia. “Watching all the kids and adults interact with the animals is really fun, to see their expressions when they’re this close to them,” Amanda Brummet, center, said.
Tennis balls for dogs float in a pool at Pierpont General Store

Tennis balls for dogs float in a pool at Pierpont General Store on Sunday in Columbia. Though the pool was meant for dogs, primarily kids played in it in the afternoon.
Ducks splash and paddle around in a pool

Ducks splash and paddle around in a pool on Sunday in Columbia. Creekside had animals ranging from ducks, horses, cows, goats, chickens, rabbits and turkeys for the petting zoo.
Creekside Pet Center Owner Jacob Brummet fixes a bag of food for his pony

Creekside Pet Center Owner Jacob Brummet fixes a bag of food for his pony, Judge, and mustang horse, Truffles, at Pierpont General Store on Sunday in Columbia. “For me to get to raise (Truffles) and her to be an ambassador for other wild horses, and get to tell her story and have her in front of hundreds of people, is very cool for me,” Brummet says.

  • Columbia City Council and Boone County Government reporter, Fall 2023

    Studying arts and political journalism.

    Reach me at aidanpittman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant City Editor and Reporter. Reach me at ealgyc@umsystem.edu.

