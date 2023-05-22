Families spend afternoon at Messy Mondays Potions Lab

Ella Klepner, 2, plays with a concoction of food coloring and chia seeds on Monday at the Lend & Learn playground. “We’ve been coming here for about a year,” said Klepner’s mother, Emily, “I’m a stay-at-home mom so I’m always looking for things to do outside of the house.”
The Lend & Learn playground hosted the Messy Mondays Potions Lab event, put on by First Chance for Children, on Monday. Families with children under five showed up to the playground, which was outfitted with several stations for art and play.
“It’s great to have evening events because parents can fit it into their work schedule,” Gay Litteken, the executive director of First Chance for Children, said.
{p class=”x_p2”}Lend & Learn coordinator Charity Quinn said the event allows for both children and parents to socialize.
{p class=”x_p2”}“Being a parent can be isolating,” Quinn said. “It’s a great opportunity for families to meet other families.”
{div}{p class=”x_p1”}Sarah and Ethan Smith watched their 2-year-old son Griffin play with paints. “It’s fun seeing him try new things,” Sarah said, “And It’s something to do before dinner.”{/div}