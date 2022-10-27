Families visit with dead astronomers at Haunted Observatory

Both Halloween and astronomy themed decorations line Laws Observatory on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Physics Building in Columbia. As the night wound down, the casual conversation of Halloween plans filled the air as the decorations were collected.
Charles Mentzer holds a bucket of candy to pass out to children on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Physics Building in Columbia. The students dressed up as dead astronomers to hand out candy and fun astronomy facts to children and parents in attendance. Mentzer was dressed as Tycho Brahe, an astronomer from the 16th century.
Dallar Babaian wears a name tag of the astronomer that she was dressed as on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Physics Building in Columbia. While the first half of the night was aimed at entertaining costumed kids, the second half was meant to be more astronomy heavy, and would have included looking at Saturn and Jupiter through the telescope if it weren’t too cloudy.
Gourab Nandi waits for attendees on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Physics Building in Columbia. The students often host viewing nights to use the telescope, but Halloween is their only themed version of the event.
Children and parents talked to famous dead astronomers Wednesday night at the annual Haunted Observatory event at Laws Observatory, located at the top floor of the MU Physics Building.
Graduate students, dressed as well-known astronomers, shared fun facts and candy with children, who were invited to wear their Halloween costumes.
When the sky is clear, the event also involves using the observatory’s 16-inch telescope. Wednesday night was cloudy, however, so guests could not use the telescope.
Yicheng Guo, assistant professor in MU’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, oversees the Haunted Observatory and supports graduate students who run the event.
“This is one of the biggest and the most popular event in our observatory, so it’s a great chance to get the public to come to our observatory and to be aware that we have such a nice telescope here in our department,” Guo said. “This is a resource they can use to get their kids to be interested in physics, astronomy and STEM.”
Jay Bridgeman wanted to take his family because they’ve lived in Columbia for seven years but hadn't gone to the Haunted Observatory. He heard about the event from friends and online advertisements.
“We thought it would be fun to bring the kids,” Bridgeman said. “It would be very educational for them as well as us.”
Charlotte Bridgeman, his 12-year-old daughter, wore a hot dog costume and said she came to learn about scientists and get candy. She’s interested in astronomy and enjoyed seeing the 16-inch telescope.
“I think it’s just cool that there’s so much on Earth, but then there’s even more outside of Earth,” she said.
Edwin Hubble, played by graduate student Tom Sun, was her favorite astronomer at the event. She recognized his name from the Hubble Space Telescope.
“I discovered the first galaxy ever in 1906,” Sun said during Wednesday's reenactment. “I was born in Marshfield, Missouri, in 1889. I also discovered that the farther the galaxy is, the quicker it recedes from us — that’s called Hubble's law.”
Graduate student Teja Teppala played Johannes Kepler and explained his work and fundamental concepts in astronomy like Kepler’s first law, which states that the planets move around the Sun in elliptical orbits.
Teppala said he likes talking with children and adults and answering their questions.
“I’m trying to make things simpler for kids to understand,” Teppala said. “I just tell them that (Kepler) discovered that the planets move around the Sun in ovals instead of circles.”
Guests could also look at artifacts in the observatory like smaller telescopes and astronomy photo galleries.
The observatory is open to the public from 8-10 p.m. on Wednesdays. Guests can view objects like the moon, Jupiter and Saturn depending on the time of year. Announcements are posted on the Laws Observatory Facebook page if the observatory will be closed because of weather conditions.