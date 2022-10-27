 Skip to main content
Families visit with dead astronomers at Haunted Observatory

Children and parents talked to famous dead astronomers Wednesday night at the annual Haunted Observatory event at Laws Observatory, located at the top floor of the MU Physics Building.

Graduate students, dressed as well-known astronomers, shared fun facts and candy with children, who were invited to wear their Halloween costumes.

Charles Mentzer holds a bucket of candy to pass out to children on Wednesday,

Charles Mentzer holds a bucket of candy to pass out to children on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Physics Building in Columbia. The students dressed up as dead astronomers to hand out candy and fun astronomy facts to children and parents in attendance. Mentzer was dressed as Tycho Brahe, an astronomer from the 16th century.
Dallar Babaian wears a name tag of the astronomer that she was dressed as on

Dallar Babaian wears a name tag of the astronomer that she was dressed as on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Physics Building in Columbia. While the first half of the night was aimed at entertaining costumed kids, the second half was meant to be more astronomy heavy, and would have included looking at Saturn and Jupiter through the telescope if it weren’t too cloudy.
Gourab Nandi waits for attendees on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Physics

Gourab Nandi waits for attendees on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Physics Building in Columbia. The students often host viewing nights to use the telescope, but Halloween is their only themed version of the event.
Both Halloween and astronomy themed decorations line Laws Observatory on

Both Halloween and astronomy themed decorations line Laws Observatory on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Physics Building in Columbia. As the night wound down, the casual conversation of Halloween plans filled the air as the decorations were collected.
