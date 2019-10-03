From dogs to doughnuts, to bikes and Les Bourgeois, a number of family-friendly events are happening in Rocheport this weekend.
From Friday to Sunday, Meriwether Café and Bike Shop will be home to the Rocheport Doughnut Festival. This is a free music festival featuring family-friendly activities. The schedule of activities and music is pinned on the event's Facebook page.
The event will include:
- A silent disco for kids
- A doughnut tossing contest
- Free live music
- Ax throwing
- A beer garden
- Food and craft vendors
- An animal rescue scavenger hunt from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, sponsored by Lizzi and Rocco's Natural Pet Market
- A Katy Trail bike ride from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, from the cafe to Katfish Katy's and back
"This is the second year that we're doing the Doughnut Festival," event director Colin LaVaute said. "We have free live music all three days, auxiliary events that tie into the festival, as well as other free activities like a kid's silent disco on Saturday and Sunday, a doughnut tossing content all weekend long and other auxiliary paid activities like face painting and ax throwing."
Nearby, Les Bourgeois Vineyards is hosting the Crush Festival. The free event will run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will include:
- Grape stomping
- A bounce house
- Pumpkin painting
- Kid crafts and face painting
- All-day live music
- Food and drinks
Award-winning bluegrass band Trout Steak Revival will play both evenings at 6:30.
This is Les Bourgeois' 25th annual event, which will be held rain or shine on the picnic grounds. This year's event is dedicated to the winery's founder, Curtis "Doc" Bourgeois, marketing director Christa Holtzclaw said.
"There will be a special toast, as well we will have an opportunity for people to share their memories on a poster board that will then be presented to the Bourgeois family," Holtzclaw said. "Then, there will be a private reception for staff after the event."