Family Health Center of Boone County will receive a portion of the $910,000 awarded to the Missouri Primary Care Association to support 26 health centers across the state.
The grant was announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The association, located in Jefferson City, couldn't be reached for comment on how much the Family Health Center of Boone County would receive.
"Health centers play a crucial role in providing their communities with access to high quality, affordable healthcare," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar in a release.
The Family Health Center of Boone County, 1001 W Worley St. in Columbia, provides primary medical, dental and mental health services with an emphasis on the medically underserved to improve the health of the community and to train future health care providers, according to its website.
Thursday, the department awarded funds to 49 Health Center Controlled Networks. The awards will allow the department to fund 1,183 health centers, according to the news release.