Family and friends of Cassandra Shafer, who was struck and killed by a truck Saturday night, released purple and gold balloons early Monday evening at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church in an intimate memorial.
Her daughters, Amanda and Rebecca Harris, said the colors were chosen to bring a sense of royalty to their mother.
“We wanted to make sure she knows we love her,” Rebecca Harris said.
Shafer was hit by an oncoming car on U.S. 63 and pronounced dead at the scene.
The memorial was opened by a moment for friends and family of Shafer to share their stories.
“Just keep those memories coming,” Amanda Harris said. “We want to know it all ... good, bad, ugly, I don’t care.”
Shafer was constantly keeping in touch with the community, her daughters said.
“That’s her main thing,” Rebecca Harris said. “She was always making sure she was keeping in contact with everybody.”
But Amanda Harris said Shafer could also be feisty.
“With a little piece of salsa added to it,” she said.
The memorial was brought to a close with Shafer’s favorite song by her favorite artist: “There Goes My Baby” by Charlie Wilson.
Shafer’s death is still under investigation, according to the family’s GoFundMe page.