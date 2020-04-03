The family of Mengqi Ji, who has been missing since October 2019 and is presumed dead, is seeking at least $500,000 from both lawmakers and community members, the Kansas City Star reported Friday.
Divers have been searching the Lamine River near Boonville, where police believe her body may be, for five months without success. Amy Salladay, the family's attorney, told the Star that they are unable to access parts of the river consumed by "dense trees and brush."
The family seeks to use the funds to pump out water from the river to clear the area and allow those searching to better search the area, according to Salladay. They have requested the assistance of both Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Sen. Roy Blunt, who are both part of Missouri's congressional delegation.
Ji's husband, Joseph Elledge, was charged and indicted by a Boone County grand jury for first-degree murder in connection with her disappearance and presumed death.