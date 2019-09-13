The family of Melissa Peskey, who was found fatally shot in her car on Interstate 70 near Boonville last winter, has offered a reward of $10,000 for information that could lead to an arrest.
Peskey, who lived in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was found dead Dec. 13, 2018, with her two children alive in the backseat.
In an emotional NBC Dateline interview, Peskey's sister, Kara Renken, said she was on the phone with her sister when she died.
"She said that she saw a semi in a ditch — the big ones that have brand new cars loaded to take them to the lot," Renken said in the interview. "And it was like two to three minutes after that that she went silent."
In that same interview, Peskey's mother, Ellen Renken, said: "We definitely need justice for her, so if anyone knows anything, come out and please tell Missouri investigators."
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F posted a tweet early Friday on behalf of the family.
It's been 9 months since Melissa was murdered. Through fundraising efforts, her family & friends are now offering a $10,000 reward. If you have info on her case & haven't spoken up, now is the time. MSHP (573) 751-1000.
