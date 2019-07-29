Gregory Silvey, the brother-in-law of the man whose skeletal remains were found last week, spoke to local media Monday evening at Field Park.
Hikers initially found Glen Lester O'Neal's skeletal remains around 5 p.m. Thursday near I-70 Drive SW and Silvey Street. Columbia police later identified the remains as O'Neal's and said that they were "in the advanced stages of decomposition," according to a news release.
"He was missing roughly about a month," Silvey said. "(O'Neal's wife) filed a missing persons report, but there had been no activity, no word from him or anything."
The report was filed with police "roughly around the end of June, beginning of July," Silvey estimated.
"As to how he died, what the cause of death is, exactly when he died — all we know is that he disappeared," Silvey said.
O'Neal was born Aug. 6, 1979, and was one of the first military responders into the twin towers on 9/11, Silvey said. He was an "energetic person" who "seemed to love life."
"He hadn't even reached 40; you never know what's going to happen," Silvey said. "He just took off one day and was never seen or heard from again."
Police have not identified a cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.
