Police are still searching for the Columbia woman, Mengqi Ji Elledge, reported missing Oct. 8. According to family and police, there is no new information.
Her mother-in-law, Jean Elledge said the family hopes that "the public will keep this alive in their hearts and minds" while the investigation is ongoing.
Elledge was last seen at home on the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive the night before she was reported missing. Her husband, Joe Elledge, did not see her the next morning and reported her missing at 5:45 p.m. that day. According to a police news release, she has been entered into the national database of missing persons.
Mengqi Ji Elledge is a 28-year-old Chinese woman with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. She is between 5 feet, 1 inch and 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds.
Jean Elledge urged anyone with information to contact the Columbia Police Department. Those with information can contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or call 911 to reach the nearest law enforcement agency.