Fans celebrate Chiefs victory over Philadelphia Eagles

Life-long and new fans crowded together to watch in anticipation as the Kansas City Chiefs were beginning to catch up to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the final seconds of the fourth quarter, the once rowdy full-house crowd at Shiloh Bar and Grill grew quiet as they watched the Chiefs run down the clock. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker warmed up to lead his team to a championship.

With 11 seconds to go, the crowd stood up from their chairs holding their breath as Butker kicked the ball through the goal post. Fans jumped up and down as chants and cheers broke out throughout the bar.

Sunday afternoon, even before the kick-off, balconies and patios downtown were packed with college students that brought their parties outside, taking advantage of the grilling weather. Painted red, Columbia saw rare cameos of brave green jerseys.

Building up to the game, some fans at Shiloh predicted a close finish.

Claire Fanning, an MU freshman and Kansas City native, anticipated Chiefs taking the game in the second half.

“I feel like that’s what we normally do,” Fanning said. “If we don’t have a lead, we always come back.”

The Super Bowl plays on the video screen on

The Super Bowl plays on the video screen on Sunday at the Power & Light District in Kansas City, Mo. Chiefs fans packed the plaza at the Power & Light District to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles.
Blake Ireland watches the replay of a touchdown

Blake Ireland watches the replay of a touchdown on Sunday at Power and Light District in Kansas City, Mo. Ireland went with a group of his friends to watch the Super Bowl.
Fans celebrate the Chief’s win

Fans celebrate the Chief’s win on Sunday at Power and Light District in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs faced the Eagles in a close game.
Fans celebrate as the game clock expires

Fans celebrate as the game clock expires on Sunday at Shiloh Bar and Grill in Columbia. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. 
Jose Marron watches the Super Bowl

Jose Marron watches the Super Bowl on Sunday at the Power & Light District in Kansas City, Mo. Marron stood in the front row to witness the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.
Scott, left, and Wendy Ulrich celebrate a touchdown

Scott, left, and Wendy Ulrich celebrate a touchdown on Sunday at the Power & Light District in Kansas City, Mo. Scott Ulrich and his family traveled from Pennsylvania to watch the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Fans cheer as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks the game winning field goal

Fans cheer as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks the game winning field goal on Sunday at Shiloh Bar and Grill in Columbia. Butker kicked the 27 yard field goal with eight seconds remaining in the game to defeat the Philadelphia Chiefs. 
Confetti cannons shoot off above the crowd after the Chiefs win

Confetti cannons shoot off above the crowd after the Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday at Power and Light District in Kansas City, Mo. The score was close with the Chiefs winning by one point.

 

