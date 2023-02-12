Fans celebrate Chiefs victory over Philadelphia Eagles

Life-long and new fans crowded together to watch in anticipation as the Kansas City Chiefs were beginning to catch up to the Philadelphia Eagles.
In the final seconds of the fourth quarter, the once rowdy full-house crowd at Shiloh Bar and Grill grew quiet as they watched the Chiefs run down the clock. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker warmed up to lead his team to a championship.
With 11 seconds to go, the crowd stood up from their chairs holding their breath as Butker kicked the ball through the goal post. Fans jumped up and down as chants and cheers broke out throughout the bar.
Sunday afternoon, even before the kick-off, balconies and patios downtown were packed with college students that brought their parties outside, taking advantage of the grilling weather. Painted red, Columbia saw rare cameos of brave green jerseys.
Building up to the game, some fans at Shiloh predicted a close finish.
Claire Fanning, an MU freshman and Kansas City native, anticipated Chiefs taking the game in the second half.
“I feel like that’s what we normally do,” Fanning said. “If we don’t have a lead, we always come back.”