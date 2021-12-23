Local homebuyers have been riding the high of low interest rates the past few months, with marked increases in not only the number of homes sold, but also the speed at which they sell.
“We have seen, from personal experience, a lot more purchasers in the marketplace that never thought the dream of homeownership was going to be attainable for them,” said Chris Martin, president of the Columbia Board of Realtors.
But as interest rates remained low, he continued, many people realized that buying a home would mean paying the same or less than their current rent in mortgage payments. And that’s driven demand to higher-than-average levels.
In November, 230 single-family home sales closed in Boone County. While that’s on par with this time last year, it’s unusually high for this time of year in general. From 2009 to 2019, average sales were much lower, hovering around 126 sales in November.
And with nearly 200 sales pending from November, December looks like it will be another strong month for home sales.
Brian Toohey, CEO of the Columbia Board of Realtors, said demand has been up for quite a while. When mortgage rates started to decrease during the pandemic, demand for housing went up.
“People didn’t have much to do other than shop for cars and houses,” Toohey said. “When things started opening back up again, you just had this rush of people who wanted to take advantage of the low interest rates while they could.”
As a result of that demand, homes are selling quickly. In November, houses averaged just 20 days on the market — down 33% from this time last year.
Realtor Pamela Socha called the housing market “fast and furious.” And she warned prospective homeowners to have their loans ready.
“There will be bidding,” Socha said. “They need to be prepared in case they have to pay more than asking price.”
Suppliers can’t keep up
Toohey said supply chain issues have made it harder for construction companies to build houses at the rate they would need to meet demand.
Construction has been hampered by high material costs, like that of lumber and fiberglass. And in November, homebuilders were forced to delay construction due to issues in the electrical supply chain.
“(Factories) haven’t been able to keep up with the way the market has picked up,” Toohey said.
With high demand and low supply comes increased costs, and home prices have increased 20% since November 2019.
As the prices of homes increase, fewer people will be able to afford a house. Toohey said this will most likely continue until more housing units can be built.
“It’s going to make acquiring a house to own more difficult,” Toohey said.
However, the beginning of the end might be in sight for the current buying boom, Toohey said. Mortgage rates are expected to climb in 2022, which might slow the market down a little bit.