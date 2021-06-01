The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will host a Father and Daughter Sports Challenge on the evening of June 9.
The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. at the Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash St., and should last about an hour.
"The event is designed for everybody to get out and have some fun, especially for the kids as they’ve been staying in front of the computer for so long," said Mary Dewey, recreation leader for the department. "It also provides a chance for daughters and fathers to work together."
Children and their fathers or father figures will be challenged in eight sporting activities, including basketball, track and field, soccer, football, tennis, hockey and baseball/softball. The winners will get a miniature trophy, and all participants will get a certificate.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bottles of water and to wear tennis shoes.
The challenge is open to girls ages 6 to 14 and their fathers or father figures. Competitors must register in advance by calling 573-817-5077. A $5 fee is required for each team of two.