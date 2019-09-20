A Columbia man has been charged on suspicion of physically assaulting his two young daughters by repeatedly hitting them with a belt.
Vashon Haywood, 42, of 27 Bryant Walkway, was arrested Thursday and charged with domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police were alerted Wednesday by the Abuse and Neglect hotline after one of the girls came to Grant Elementary School with bruises on her arms.
According to the probable cause statement, the father of the two girls entered their bedroom around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and began to "whoop" one girl several times with the leather and metal part of his belt.
He reportedly then repeated the beating on his other daughter, placing his hand around her neck and restricting her breathing at one point.
One of the girls told police that Haywood was angry because his pants and $2 were missing.
Both girls were taken into protective custody along with another 5-year-old boy also living in the home.
Haywood is currently being held in Boone County Jail on $20,000 cash bond only.