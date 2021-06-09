With basketballs and tennis balls bouncing around on the court of the Armory Sports Center, the Father and Daughter challenge opened Wednesday evening.
The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department held the challenge for fathers and daughters to get out and play sports together, said Mary Dewey, recreation leader of the department.
“Both of you pick up a tennis racket, and you bounce the tennis ball upwards,” said Bailly Page, an event volunteer. “I’ll time you for one minute, and you’ll need to count how many hits you get.”
Michael Miner looked at his daughter AvixChara, 8, and asked, “do you want to go first, or you want me to?”
“You go first,” said AvixChara looking up at her dad. Michael Miner smiled at her, took a racket and pulled up a tennis ball from the tube. “I knew you wanted me to go first,” he said, posing to toss.
“Ready, go!” Page said and she started the timer on her hand.
“It is a way to get parents and kids to work together,” Dewey said. “They can get out and do exercise as a team after a long day sitting in front of a computer, schoolwork or office work, and have fun.”
Several stations were set up for different activities including basketball, track and field, soccer, football, tennis, hockey and baseball/softball. Every station had a volunteer to assist the participants.
Each pair of fathers and daughters also got a score card to record their scores, and the person with a higher score between the two received a miniature golden trophy.
The challenge was open to girls ages 6 to 14 and their father and father figures. Twelve kids competed in this event. Most of them were awarded with the trophy and every contestant came home with a certificate.
“45, 46, 47, 48…” Michael Miner counted the hits as he hopped around the tennis station. AvixChara raised and nodded her head, staring as the tennis ball bounced around, and murmured, “48, 49…” A rising excitement filled her voice as she counted higher.
“85!” Michael Miner raised his hand after finishing his last volley. “Okay, it’s your turn.”
With the ball falling on AvixChara’s racket, she started hopping around, trying to catch it before gravity pulled it to the ground.
“Good job!” Michael Miner yelled. “Excellent!”
Michael Miner said he was happy this challenge offered him a chance to spend time with his little girl. “My favorite part was seeing her do so well in some of the challenges that she hasn’t done before,” he said.
“Do you feel good to win?” Michael Miner asked his daughter.
AvixChara nodded and grinned.
“Here you go, grandpa!” Naomi Cupp hollered at her husband, Jerry Cupp, who was trying to dribble a soccer ball through cones. Graham Magliola, 5, and his sister Ryla Magliola, 8, were sitting on the side, cheering along for their grandpa as well.
Sayuri Magliola, Ryla and Graham’s mother, said she found this event on Columbia’s city website and thought it looked fun. She brought the family to the challenge.
Dewey said they also held a mother and son challenge last May, which was their first time to hold this kind of event.
“Everyone loved the mother and son challenge and they seem to enjoy this one too,” Dewey said. “We will hold these two challenges again in the spring.”