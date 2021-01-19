The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched just after 10 p.m. Monday to a house at 2707 Rain Tree Court, near Shepard Boulevard Elementary School in east Columbia.
According to a release from the fire department, the fire was accidental and was the result of faulty electrical wiring within the home’s attached shed. A pickup truck and the attached shed were affected by the fire, but the inside of the home was not impacted. The total damage is estimated at $100,000.
The Columbia Fire Department dispatched a total of 11 units to Rain Tree Court in order to get the fire under control, and they succeeded within 30 minutes. There are no reported injuries.
The release reminds residents that “smoke alarms save lives,” and that proper smoke alarm procedure includes:
- Having an alarm on every level of a home.
- Testing each alarm monthly by pressing the "test" button.
- Replacing smoke alarm batteries every six months.