A Fayette man died Friday night in a crash north of Columbia. 

According to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, deputies found Alexander Mears, 23, unresponsive after his Ford Explorer overturned at about 9 p.m. Friday on North Wagon Trail Road near East Dash Street.

