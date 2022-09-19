A Fayette man died Friday night in a crash north of Columbia.
According to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, deputies found Alexander Mears, 23, unresponsive after his Ford Explorer overturned at about 9 p.m. Friday on North Wagon Trail Road near East Dash Street.
Mears had been thrown from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency medical personnel were unable to revive him.
A preliminary investigation revealed Mears failed to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control of the vehicle, according to the release. The SUV crossed the center line, left the edge of the roadway and rolled before coming to a rest on its roof.
The sheriff's office said deputies found an adult female passenger at the scene who was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. She had worn a seatbelt and was able to climb out of the overturned vehicle.