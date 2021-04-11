Fayette's commerce is told in building's mural

T he mural taking up the entire side of the brick building on the corner of Morrison and South Church streets in the town square of Fayette captures a good portion of the small businesses and community staples that make Fayette the town it is today.
The mural wasn’t always intended to be the work of art it is. In fact, artist Peggy Guest was originally brought on in 2014 to advertise local businesses that were struggling and needed more advertising. It was later, after intervention from the Missouri Department of Transportation, that the mural became defined as an art piece.
“I was probably two months into the project when a lady stopped me when I was coming back from lunch and said, ‘I’m gonna have to shut you down. It doesn’t comply with the advertising regulations we have in the state,’” Guest said. “People were so incensed by it that they started writing in to the state legislature because they were denying us access to it. People were furious.”
Eventually, after assistance from Missouri Community Betterment, Guest was able to proceed with the mural, provided she removed the phone numbers. It was finished in 2015, after a few health- and weather-induced delays.
Founded in 1963, Missouri Community Betterment seeks to provide communities with the resources they need to improve their hometowns and create a statewide network of contacts for future betterment projects.
Missouri Community Betterment President Kat Morgan said she believes the most important part of the organization is its networking and mentoring. “We want to connect communities,” Morgan said. “We help a community with contacts, with who you call for what issue.”