Alliant Bank in Boonville was robbed Friday morning.
The robbery occurred at 8:48 a.m., according to a news release from the FBI's Kansas City Division.
The suspect was described as roughly 6 feet tall, male and weighing about 190 pounds.
He wore a black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, black gloves, black tennis shoes, a baseball cap with a Texas Longhorns logo and a dark blue gaiter-style face mask.
The release said he brandished a weapon and verbally demanded cash.
The suspect ran away from Alliant Bank and headed north.
The amount of money stolen was not disclosed.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect can call the Boonville Police Department at (660)882-2727 or the FBI's Kansas City Division at (816)512-8200.