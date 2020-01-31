A heart-healthy event focused on the prevention of cardiovascular disease in women is set for Feb. 7 at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital.
The awareness event — held as part of American Heart Month — will feature a presentation by Truman VA’s Whole Health Program at 10:30 a.m., followed by a heart-healthy cooking demonstration at noon, according to a press release from the hospital.
The event will conclude following a 1 p.m. presentation by one of Truman VA’s women veterans, who experienced atypical chest pain symptoms associated with cardiovascular disease, the release said.
The event — running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — will be held in the Truman VA Patient Education Center, room A139, 800 Hospital Drive.
Cardiovascular disease and stroke are the No. 1 cause of death in American women, claiming nearly 400,000 lives each year, the release said.
The hospital cited a recent American Heart Association survey showing that only one in ten women named heart disease as the greatest threat to a woman’s health.
Truman VA provides women veterans with a whole health approach to their care and encourages regular checkups where they can learn about their total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index, according to the release.