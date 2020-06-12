Federal officials Friday charged three Columbia men with being part of a heroin trafficking scheme in Boone County.
Charges were filed in U.S. District Court in Jefferson City against Keveon Martez Johnson, 36, his brother, Marcus Johnson, 34, and Marcus Seawood, 38, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney's office in Jefferson City.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Columbia Police Department, which used confidential sources to make contact with the dealers and purchase heroin from them.
After serving a search warrant at Keveon Johnson’s home Thursday, officers found 153 grams of heroin and $4,000 in a plastic bag, and 15 grams of heroin in another bag.
According to affidavits accompanying the charges, after making controlled drug purchases with Keveon Johnson, the confidential source identified Marcus Johnson as a runner for the transactions.
When making a heroin deal with Seawood, Keveon and Marcus Johnson were in the same vehicle as the dealer, the release said.
The three were taken into custody Thursday at separate traffic stops. Three grams of heroin were found with Marcus Johnson at the time of the arrest.
No date has been set for a federal jury trial.