A Columbia man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug and weapons charges after a high speed chase in Ozark, Missouri, in September.

Kenneth C. Fredenburg, 33, was indicted Tuesday on charges of illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney.

The news release said Fredenburg failed to stop after a deputy wanted to conduct a traffic stop. There was a high speed chase at speeds reaching 120 mph, and Fredenburg drove through a residential yard in Ozark and crashed into a tree. Fredenburg ran from the scene and was not located or arrested until Oct. 22 in Springfield.  

The deputy found approximately 90 grams of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales and numerous baggies in the vehicle after the crash. Also in the car, according to the release, were two weapons: a Springfield Armory 9 mm handgun and a Taurus 9 mm handgun.

